Kirk Cousins to start for Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday, five days after trade from Raiders
Bestowed with his old number, Kirk Cousins has also got his old job back.
In a move surprising to no one, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Friday that Cousins will start Sunday against the host Green Bay Packers.
"Cannot give him enough credit for coming in here, how he's gone about the week, both him and the coaching staff getting him ready to go, using all the time we possibly can," O'Connell said. "It's been really impressive what he's been able to do and just the command and just getting right back in the huddle with a lot of guys he's played with, but certainly some guys he hasn't. It's been something that everybody's been very, very impressed by."
Cousins’ start will come just five days after he was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. He’ll take the field donning No. 8, which he wore during his initial stint with Minnesota from 2018-2023.
O’Connell was non-committal Wednesday on Cousins starting this week, but following a dreadful performance from Carson Wentz at quarterback in the team's Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills, it seemed as though only Cousins failing to get up to speed with the offense would prevent him from taking the keys to the offense.
Clearly, the head coach is confident that his new/old QB is refreshed enough with the offense to hit the field running on Sunday.
Cousins spent two years working with O’Connell (2022-23). Unfortunately, Cousins' last start for the Vikings came at the same Lambeau Field he'll be on Sunday. He tore his Achilles in the Oct. 29, 2023, Vikings win.
RELATED CONTENT
Cousins, who completed 202 of 315 passes (64.1%) for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions with the Raiders this season, taking over the starting quarterback reins is the latest development in a chaotic QB carousel.
Ahead of the 2026 campaign, free-agent signee Kyler Murray and 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy battled for starting duties. Murray won and McCarthy was eventually traded to the New York Giants. Murray’s subsequent performances were hardly prosperous, with the NFL’s top defense leading the Vikings to a 6-0 start.
After Murray injured his hamstring, Wentz started in Week 9 and put forth a stomach-churning showing (8 of 25 for 81 yards, three turnovers, 8.9 passer rating). On Tuesday, the Vikings traded for Cousins, who was thrice a Pro Bowler with the Vikings (2019, 2021-22).
With O’Connell having already coaxed MVP-caliber play from Cousins during their first tenure, the hope is the veteran can improve the offense enough to where it’s not a detriment to a stellar defense.
Heading into a pivotal NFC North game on Sunday, the Vikings are tied for second in the arduous division, which features four winning teams. Minnesota remains No. 1 in points allowed on defense and No. 2 in yards. But the offense has been anemic to the tune of 27th in points and 31st in yards rankings.
Cousins’ 20 TD passes are second in the NFL and nearly double the Vikings’ total offensive TDs (eight passing; three rushing).
Cousins and Minnesota (6-2) kick off against the host Packers (6-3) at 1 p.m. ET.