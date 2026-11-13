Kirk Cousins to start for Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday, five days after trade from Raiders

Bestowed with his old number, Kirk Cousins has also got his old job back.

In a move surprising to no one, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Friday that Cousins will start Sunday against the host Green Bay Packers.

"Cannot give him enough credit for coming in here, how he's gone about the week, both him and the coaching staff getting him ready to go, using all the time we possibly can," O'Connell said. "It's been really impressive what he's been able to do and just the command and just getting right back in the huddle with a lot of guys he's played with, but certainly some guys he hasn't. It's been something that everybody's been very, very impressed by."

Cousins’ start will come just five days after he was acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. He’ll take the field donning No. 8, which he wore during his initial stint with Minnesota from 2018-2023.

O’Connell was non-committal Wednesday on Cousins starting this week, but following a dreadful performance from Carson Wentz at quarterback in the team's Monday night loss to the Buffalo Bills, it seemed as though only Cousins failing to get up to speed with the offense would prevent him from taking the keys to the offense.

Clearly, the head coach is confident that his new/old QB is refreshed enough with the offense to hit the field running on Sunday.

Cousins spent two years working with O’Connell (2022-23). Unfortunately, Cousins' last start for the Vikings came at the same Lambeau Field he'll be on Sunday. He tore his Achilles in the Oct. 29, 2023, Vikings win.