How Kirk Cousins' return to Vikings is a massive opportunity for Kevin O'Connell

EAGAN, Minn. -- Kevin O'Connell stepped into the media center in the basement of the Minnesota Vikings' practice facility and smirked.

The coach couldn't help himself. It was Wednesday, and reporters had filled most of the seats in the room. It was as packed as it had been in a long time, a window into what it meant for quarterback Kirk Cousins to return.

O'Connell's smile, evident even before he sat behind the microphone, spoke to how much he understood this moment. After three years apart, the stars aligned to create an almost Disney-like level of theater. O'Connell acknowledged this. Then he arrived at the cold, hard reality: This injection of hope must bring about offensive improvement.

"We understand the point of the season that we're at right now," O'Connell said. "We need to specifically start playing better on offense to be the team that we can become."

The Vikings' offensive output has been jarring, to put it mildly. Completed forward passes and first downs feel like grand achievements. The statistics tell the same story.

Minnesota ranks 32nd in the NFL in offensive success rate at 33.9 percent, the lowest of any offense through nine weeks in the last four seasons. Inaccurate passes have been a theme. A tepid run game hasn't alleviated the burden, either. Collectively, the unit has appeared to lack joy and cohesion.

Nine regular-season games remain to flip this script. The Vikings will play five of their final seven at home. Given their 6-2 start and the current bill of health for their championship-caliber defense and special teams units, these circumstances present a massive opportunity.

For Cousins, of course -- but also for O'Connell.

The 41-year-old head coach is the team's offensive play caller and chief play designer. For years, he has also been one of the franchise's primary decision-makers, particularly regarding quarterbacks. O'Connell orchestrated the 2024 pre-draft plan that led to J.J. McCarthy's selection. O'Connell helped shepherd Sam Darnold's career revival. This past spring, O'Connell championed the signing of Kyler Murray.

Wednesday, when asked about the dynamic between Cousins and Murray, he referred to the offseason "competition" between Murray and McCarthy. It was almost a nod to all of the team's quarterback uncertainty over the last three years, a smorgasbord of decisions worth second-guessing.

"I don't think you can have a competition during the season," O'Connell said. "I know it's hard enough -- well documented -- during the offseason."

Re-establishing a semblance of offensive momentum is not at all about validating the overused "quarterback whisperer" moniker for O'Connell. Instead, it is a chance for him to restore the widely shared belief among NFL colleagues and evaluators that his Vikings offense will produce with professionalism.

At its best, O'Connell's system looks buttoned up. Play-action passes tie together with run concepts. Route distributions flow in concert with the quarterback's footwork. Almost everything is purposeful. The Vikings throw over the middle with anticipation. They turn their backs to the defense. They disperse the ball to all areas of the field, ensuring that elite players such as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have opportunities to create yards after the catch.

When the offense is working correctly, few elements of the Vikings' attack capture the need for crispness better than its pre-snap operation. It matters how the players break the huddle. How the quarterback commands the protection adjustments requires a high level of detail. In fact, O'Connell's offense reaches its fullest form when the quarterback has the acumen to assess the defensive picture and check into the best play.

Minnesota has not been able to do that for a season and a half, since Darnold left in the spring of 2025. Cousins offers that possibility. His shared experience with O'Connell, dating back to their time together in 2017 in Washington, helps fill the gaps of any unspoken preferences.

"Kevin knows me," Cousins said. "He knows what I do well. He knows what I don't do well. Kevin knows what I can handle. Kevin knows what I can't handle. I think that helps. Not just that he knows your strengths, but that he also knows your weaknesses. As a result, he's going to try to protect you -- and not have you do things where he goes, 'You know, that's not how Kirk functions.'"

Likewise, Cousins knows O'Connell. He knows O'Connell's strengths and weaknesses. As a result, he can cover for any blind spots in a way that might not be apparent to anyone besides the two of them.

This partnership has that potential. To push Cousins. To push the Vikings' offense forward. And to push O'Connell toward a plan and a philosophy that adequately complement the Vikings' defense and special teams.

History gives us a window into what it could look like. In Week 7 of the 2023 season, the week before Cousins tore his Achilles, he commanded O'Connell's offense masterfully in a Monday night win over the San Francisco 49ers. He changed plays at the line of scrimmage. He threw the ball accurately. He ended up 35-of-45 passing for 378 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He worked with O'Connell, and O'Connell worked with them.

Both received the credit on the national stage, another reminder that the most successful quarterbacks and coaches could not be special without one another.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.