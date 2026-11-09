Sam Darnold ruled out for Seahawks' Week 10 game vs. Raiders; Drew Lock expected to start again

The Seahawks will lean on Drew Lock under center for a second straight week.

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald told Seattle Sports radio on Monday that Sam Darnold will not play in the Seahawks' Week 10 game against the Raiders as he recovers from quad and rib injuries.

Lock, who is dealing with elbow and oblique injuries, had a "good exam" on Monday and is expected to start again, per Macdonald.

"I think it's something that we can manage," Macdonald said of Lock's oblique issue.