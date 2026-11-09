Sam Darnold ruled out for Seahawks' Week 10 game vs. Raiders; Drew Lock expected to start again
The Seahawks will lean on Drew Lock under center for a second straight week.
Seattle coach Mike Macdonald told Seattle Sports radio on Monday that Sam Darnold will not play in the Seahawks' Week 10 game against the Raiders as he recovers from quad and rib injuries.
Lock, who is dealing with elbow and oblique injuries, had a "good exam" on Monday and is expected to start again, per Macdonald.
"I think it's something that we can manage," Macdonald said of Lock's oblique issue.
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The Seahawks backup went 19 of 28 for 175 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Cardinals, his second start this season in place of Darnold. Lock entered the game with tendinitis in his right elbow but was not held back in the 17-3 victory.
In three appearances this season, Lock has completed 71.1% of his passes for 597 yards, five TDs and zero interceptions.
Rookie Jalen Milroe is slated to back up Lock for the second straight week.
Darnold will miss his third game of the season for the reigning Super Bowl champions after starting every game the past two years with the Seahawks and Vikings, respectively.
Whether the Seahawks will return a slew of starters that missed their Week 9 game, including Rashid Shaheed, Leonard Williams and Uchenna Nwosu, remains to be seen.
Lock and Seattle (5-4) kicks off in Las Vegas next Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET before their Week 11 bye.