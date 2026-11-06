Packers' trade deadline targets: Why Jonathan Taylor looks unlikely, but a tight end could make sense

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers' biggest additions around the trade deadline will probably be running back Josh Jacobs and edge rusher Micah Parsons, two top-tier players at their positions.

Jacobs will play his third game of the season Sunday at the New England Patriots after spending the first six on the commissioner's exempt list, while Parsons will likely debut in three weeks against the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve at SoFi Stadium.

Their inclusions boost the run game and pass rush, but where else might the 5-3 Packers look to improve ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline? Let's examine the possibilities.

Running back

I don't see the Packers trading for a Jonathan Taylor, Breece Hall or Tony Pollard, just to name some of the top running backs on my colleague Daniel Popper's trade deadline's big board.

If Jacobs were going to miss a significant amount of time due to an additional suspension, maybe. He said Wednesday he's not worried about missing more games, even as the NFL continues its investigation into him after previously unreported allegations of physical abuse surfaced last week.

It's also evident that the run game's biggest problem is the blocking, not the running backs themselves. And trading for Taylor, a Wisconsin alum, might take a first-round pick. The Packers used their 2027 first-rounder to acquire Parsons last August.

Even playing devil's advocate, what if Green Bay moves on from Jacobs after this season and wants a proven running back for the future? Pollard is at no better stage of his career than Jacobs.

Taylor and Hall are, but the Packers wouldn't have either of them and Jacobs on the roster together, so would they trade Jacobs? Would another team even want him? And even if Taylor doesn't cost a first-round pick, the Packers might not be willing to give up two mid-round picks given they don't own a first-rounder next year.

I don't see any players the Packers would be willing to trade who would entice other teams, either.

Offensive line

At least the Packers' pass protection has improved. From Weeks 1 to 3, they ranked No. 31 in pressure percentage allowed (44.7 percent), according to TruMedia. From Weeks 4 to 8, they ranked No. 7 (32.8 percent). The run blocking has remained poor; Jacobs basically said after the Oct. 29 win over the Carolina Panthers that there was nowhere to go.

The Packers already signed veteran offensive linemen Laken Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton after the Week 3 disaster against the Atlanta Falcons. Tomlinson has started every game since and played well, while Zeitler and Becton have yet to play an offensive snap.

Could the Packers look to further enhance the offensive line at the deadline? And what position would they target? They're not going to give up on 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan, who's playing left tackle for the first time and hasn't missed an offensive snap this season. Aaron Banks, who signed a four-year, $77 million deal last year but has struggled through injuries, is healthy now and clearly their starting left guard when available. Center Sean Rhyan signed a three-year extension this offseason and is close to returning from an ankle injury.

Tomlinson is now playing right guard after filling in at left guard. Coaches thought he was playing so well they didn't want him on the bench, even though he hadn't played right guard in a decade. Anthony Belton has been OK at right tackle after Zach Bako-Bewele suffered a season-ending knee injury, but would they bench the 2025 second-round pick if they find a suitable right tackle on the trade market?

Then there's this: A clear upgrade at any offensive line spot might cost draft capital the Packers aren't willing to give up. They don't own a first-round pick next year, so they probably value their other picks more. They're projected to have 11 draft picks in 2027 -- their own in each of Rounds 2 through 7 and then various compensatory selections, starting with a projected third-rounder for quarterback Malik Willis signing with the Miami Dolphins.

The Packers can't trade their projected compensatory picks since they don't have them yet, but would they part with existing selections?

Defensive tackle

The Packers lost veteran Javon Hargrave for the season, and Warren Brinson remains on injured reserve with no clear return timetable. Devonte Wyatt and Karl Brooks have flashed this season, but the Packers might benefit from more depth and consistent production on the interior of their defensive line to complement the edges, especially when Parsons returns.

Five defensive tackles are on Popper's top 50 big board, starting with the Eagles' Moro Ojomo. In our mock trade deadline, I was willing to offer only a 2027 fourth-round pick for Ojomo. That didn't get the deal done with our Eagles beat reporters, Zach Berman and Brooks Kubena, who took a third-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars instead. Maybe Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst won't play as hard to get as I did.

Ojomo, 25, is in a contract year and tied for 15th among defensive tackles with 18 pressures this season, according to TruMedia. Wyatt and Brooks have 17 combined.

Grover Stewart could be another option with the Indianapolis Colts willing to trade some of their best players. Stewart is 33 and has only five pressures this season, but Popper writes that he has played consistently against the run this season and is a stout nose tackle with plenty of experience.

The Packers rank in the middle of the NFL with the No. 15 run defense, allowing 110.9 rushing yards per game.

Tight end

What if the Packers' league-worst run game doesn't improve? Might they fully lean into trying to win games with quarterback Jordan Love's right arm? That might be the most sustainable path to victory and, as offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said this week, "If it's working and he's doing a great job and Jordan's playing the way he's playing, why not?"

Green Bay is set at wide receiver with one of the league's best 1-2 punches in Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Savion Williams is emerging as a reliable downfield option from the slot. Tucker Kraft serves as the primary tight end, and Mark Redman blocks his tail off, but Jonnu Smith hasn't performed like the complementary pass catcher he's been at other points in his career.

Would the Packers consider shelving him and adding a more productive weapon to further beef up the passing game? The primary option is 30-year-old New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson. He caught 77 passes for 889 yards and three touchdowns last season and has 26 catches for 255 yards and three scores this season.

Another possibility is 31-year-old Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who has 26 catches for 258 yards and two touchdowns this season. He, like Kraft, went to South Dakota State. Both of those players might go for a late Day 3 pick.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.