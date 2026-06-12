Packers' pass rush needs breakthrough season from Lukas Van Ness

It'd be an understatement to characterize Lukas Van Ness' first three seasons in Green Bay as a disappointment. Entering Year 4, the former first-round pick has a combined 8.5 sacks in three seasons, including just 1.5 in 2025.

"It's probably not been my ideal career if you would have talked to me in 2023 when I was a fresh rookie coming in here, but everyone's got their own process and their own path," Van Ness said this week, via The Associated Press. "I've trusted the path. I feel really good about where I'm at."

The Packers used the No. 13 overall pick on the Iowa product in 2023, hoping to get a relentless edge presence to team up with Rashan Gary. Van Ness has yet to live up to that hope. His four-sack rookie campaign was brushed aside as a player growing, yet his numbers have dwindled each year after, with 3.0 sacks in 2024 and 1.5 in nine games in 2025. He's also never generated more than 27 QB pressures in a season, nor higher than an 11.2% pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats.