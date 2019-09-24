Offensive player rankings, Week 4: Six quarterbacks in top 15

There's a lot to unpack here, but the biggest factor is Newton's recent injury history, which included shoulder trouble last year. The most telling play that indicated Newton hasn't truly been himself in 2019 came back in Week 2, when the Panthers trailed by six points late in their eventual loss to the Bucs. On a fourth-and-1 at Tampa Bay's 2-yard line, Newton motioned to the right, and running back Christian McCaffrey took the direct snap, sprinted left and failed to get a touchdown or first down. Newton, the 2015 MVP who's logged three seasons with 700-plus rushing yards and two with 10-plus rushing touchdowns, wasn't even a thought on that play. That is hard to process, considering Newton is one of the top red-zone threats in the game when he's at his best.