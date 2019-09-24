Cam Newton believed to be dealing with Lisfranc injury

The Carolina Panthers could be without their starting quarterback for a while.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Cam Newton is believed to be dealing with a Lisfranc injury.

The plan for now is for Newton to continue rehabbing and avoid surgery, but he could be sidelined for some time, Pelissero adds.

Joe Person of The Athletic was first to report the news.

The development comes one day after the Panthers ruled out Newton for their Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans. Kyle Allen will get the start this week.

"What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot," coach Ron Rivera said in a statement Monday. "We want him at 100 percent when he's ready, so there's no exact timetable for his return. At this point, we're going to go forward with Kyle (Allen) as our starter."

After the second-year QB's impressive start last week, Panthers fans can rest easy knowing there's a viable option under center while Newton is sidelined indefinitely.

Following this week's tilt, the Panthers have the Jaguars and Buccaneers on deck before a Week 7 bye.