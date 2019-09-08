Jerry Jones: Extension for Dak Prescott 'imminent'

He saw his franchise pass rusher get paid. Then he saw his starting middle linebacker and starting right tackle break the bank. Finally, with a week to go before the season, his running back smashed records with a deal of his own.

When will it be Dak Prescott's turn?

After scorching the rival New York Giants in a season-opening 35-17 win, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback was not thinking about his outstanding contract negotiations, though. Prescott was already on to Washington.

"I'm turning the page and I'm worried about the Washington Redskins. I have people that handle that," Prescott told reporters, per The Athletic. "My focus is on this team. ... That's been out of my focus for the past week and I've told you guys that."

While Prescott was mum on his upcoming new deal, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was more bullish on securing the QB. The owner told reporters that an extension for Prescott was "imminent."

How imminent? We're sure Dallas would like to agree to terms before Prescott ups his value with another 405-yard, four-touchdown, perfect-passer-rating performance, as he had Sunday.

If you haven't kept up with the Jones' negotiations, we don't blame you. Dallas has struck long-term deals with four stars this year: defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Jaylon Smith, right tackle La'el Collins, and running back Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott, receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones are among the players still waiting for their pacts.

In holding off on extending Prescott, the Cowboys have also seen the value of the quarterback position go up and up. Russell Wilson, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff all received extensions before the season, with Goff the most recent. The Rams quarterback earned $110 million guaranteed on his four-year, $134 million contract this week.

The way franchise quarterback contracts are being negotiated, Prescott's deal will almost certainly exceed Goff's in either average annual value or guaranteed money or both. After Sunday afternoon, few will doubt Dak isn't worth it.