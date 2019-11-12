Offensive player rankings, Week 11: Lamar Jackson hits top five

If the Panthers do ultimately decide to part with Newton, they would be wise to keep Allen around. I wrote back in September that Allen is a better fit for offensive coordinator Norv Turner's system than Newton, and the young passer has proven as much. But is Allen the QB1 this team should build around? I think he's a fantastic backup, but, personally, I'd be looking for an upgrade in the offseason. Having Allen on the roster gives the Panthers a solid Plan B (they also have 2019 third-round pick Will Grier to develop) and the freedom to go after their guy, who should be LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow. His skill set fits perfectly in Turner's scheme, but there's a big problem with that idea. Given how well he's playing, Burrow might be long gone before the Panthers are on the clock. The more realistic approach will probably be to make a strong play for Teddy Bridgewater, should the Saints not re-sign him before he becomes a free agent. Bridgewater had success with Turner in Minnesota, and I think he'd be a clear step up from Allen (and Newton) in Carolina's system. Of course, if the Panthers fall apart down the stretch like they did last season, Rivera and Turner could be seeking employment elsewhere next season, but for now, I'm sticking to the plan of reuniting Teddy B with Norv.