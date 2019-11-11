2020 NFL Draft order: Giants vault into top three; Dolphins No. 5

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2020 NFL Draft heading into Week 11, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams 21-32 would make the playoffs if the season ended today and are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below . The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Thanks to the success of the league's 1-7 teams in Week 10 (all three of them won, of course), the winless Bengals are one Washington win away from having a seemingly impenetrable lead in the race for the No. 1 overall pick.

If the Redskins, who currently hold the second overall pick, beat the Jets on Sunday (which isn't that hard to envision), it would be win No. 2 for Washington, and getting to two victories, let alone one, seems like a big ask of the Bengals, who were just shellacked by the Ravens.

We're not saying the battle for the top pick is over, but it won't be a surprise if Cincinnati has it locked up before the final weekend of the season.

Now, the needs for each team listed below offer just a snapshot of the areas that project to require the most attention as of today. Draft needs for NFL teams don't crystallize until the spring, after free agency plugs some holes and creates others, but we are firm believers that it's not too soon to see what might be coming around the corner.

The order and needs will evolve as we go along. Stay tuned. It's going to be a rather inglorious ride.

Arrows indicate how far up or down a team has moved relative to last week.

PICK 1 Bengals Record: 0-9 (.645 strength of schedule)

Previous week: No. 1

This week's game: at Raiders

Biggest needs: QB, OL, LB



Welcome to the NFL, Ryan Finley. The rookie was decidedly worse than Andy Dalton in his first start since being named QB1 over the Red Rifle. But that's OK. It's all about draft positioning at this point so that the Bengals are able to have their choice of QBs when the draft opens on April 23.

PICK 2 Redskins Record: 1-8 (.566)

Previous week: No. 2

This week's game: vs. Jets

Biggest needs: OL, CB, pass catcher



Trent Williams' dispute with the team seems to only grow uglier, while Josh Norman, the league's second-highest paid cornerback, doesn't rank in Pro Football Focus' top 100 corners this season. This is problematic.

PICK 3 Giants 3 Record: 2-8 (.478)

Previous week: No. 6

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: OT, edge rusher, DB



After suffering their sixth straight loss, the Giants have a very good shot of drafting in the top six for the third straight year. I know it might sting to lose the watered-down battle for New York City, but if that game ultimately puts the G-Men in position to beat the Jets to the punch when it comes to finding O-line help in next year's draft, perhaps it will be well worth Sunday's indignity.

PICK 4 Jets Record: 2-7 (.524)

Previous week: No. 4

This week's game: at Redskins

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, CB



Dare we say it? Yes, we do: The Jets have a chance to put together their first winning streak in over a year on Sunday. This O-line continues to let Sam Darnold get rocked on a weekly basis -- 30 QB hits allowed in the last three games -- but that might not be enough to keep this team from winning a few more games.

PICK 5 Dolphins 2 Record: 2-7 (.524)

Previous week: No. 3

This week's game: vs. Bills

Biggest needs: QB, OT, edge rusher



The team with the longest winning streak in the AFC East? Look no further, folks. The Dolphins have won two in a row, and they're officially dangerous after going on the road to beat a playoff contender. So many people assumed they would be picking first. Brian Flores might inspire this team right out of the top five.

PICK 6 Falcons 1 Record: 2-7 (.606)

Previous week: No. 5

This week's game: at Panthers

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, DB, OL



Atlanta racked up six sacks in a stunning rout of the Saints, one fewer than it produced in the first eight games of the season combined. It's going to take a lot more games like that for me to consider moving edge rusher off the top of the needs list, though. More than half of the Falcons' sacks on Sunday were recorded by players who are due to hit the market in March. In fact, DT Grady Jarrett is the only Atlanta player who's recorded one or more sacks this season and is under contract beyond this season.

PICK 7 Broncos 2 Record: 3-6 (.518)

Previous week: No. 9

This week's game: at Vikings

Biggest needs: Interior D-line, OL, DB



Like most of the teams currently holding a top-10 pick, the Broncos' biggest needs are inside the trenches. Of course, that could change depending on the outlook for the QB position in 2020. For now, though, the team's vulnerability on the offensive line and the impending free agency of Justin Simmons, Chris Harris Jr., Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris loom large.

PICK 8 Buccaneers Record: 3-6 (.571)

Previous week: No. 8

This week's game: vs. Saints

Biggest needs: QB, OL, DB



Jameis Winston is on pace for a career-high in turnovers and career-low in passer rating, but he does enough almost every week to make people dream of what he could be if he ever cut down on the giveaways, including Sunday against the Cardinals. I'm still not moving QB off the top of the needs list, but Bruce Arians told Peter King " there's a really good chance" the contract-year QB will be the team's signal-caller of the future if he keeps playing like he has for the last two weeks. Sixty-five games and 94 turnovers into his NFL career, the franchise still has hope that Winston is the guy.

PICK 9 Browns 2 Record: 3-6 (.627)

Previous week: No. 7

This week's game: vs. Steelers

Biggest needs: OT, S, interior OL



The bleeding has stopped momentarily thanks to Sunday's fourth-quarter comeback against the Bills. But I don't like the matchup of the Browns' O-line against the Steelers' pass rush for Cleveland, which is why John Dorsey has to make the front five his priority this offseason.

PICK 10 Cardinals 1 Record: 3-6-1 (.495)

Previous week: No. 11

This week's game: at 49ers

Biggest needs: OL, defensive playmaker, TE



As I've mentioned in this space, Arizona is in need of another young edge rusher to complement Chandler Jones, but the team could use playmakers at every level of the defense. The Cardinals rank 24th vs. the run and 31st vs. the pass, which isn't going to cut it even with the promise Kyler Murray continues to display.

PICK 11 Lions 1 Record: 3-5-1 (.511)

Previous week: No. 12

This week's game: vs. Cowboys

Biggest needs: CB, OL, WR



Detroit couldn't shut down one of the worst passing offenses in the league, allowing Mitchell Trubisky to have his best game of the season, so there's no reason to have any confidence that Matt Patricia will be able to slow down Dak Prescott and Co. next week. The Lions are one of three teams allowing 400 yards or more per game.

PICK 12 Chargers 2 Record: 4-6 (.505)

Previous week: No. 14

This week's game: vs. Chiefs (in Mexico City)

Biggest needs: OL, CB, QB



The Bolts are the second-worst pass-blocking team in the league, per PFF, and they aren't much better as a run-blocking unit, ranking 29th. It was the perfect O-line to give first-round pick Clelin Ferrell his breakout game.

PICK 13 Jaguars 2 Record: 4-5 (.482)

Previous week: No. 15

This week's game: at Colts

Biggest needs: CB, OL, DL



There are other areas to look for help, like tight end and linebacker, but those are luxury positions compared with the level of need at the three spots listed here. There's a hole at corner following Jalen Ramsey's exit. The O-line ranks 21st in pass protection and 31st in run blocking, per PFF. Yannick Ngakoue is in a contract year, while Calais Campbell, Abry Jones and Marcell Dareus will be free agents after next season.

PICK 14 Raiders (via Bears) 4 Bears' record: 4-5 (.518)

Previous week: No. 10

This week's Bears game: at Rams



The Raiders acquired this pick in the Khalil Mack trade. See No. 19 for the Raiders' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Bears' needs.

PICK 15 Titans 2 Record: 5-5 (.446)

Previous week: No. 13

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: QB, OL, RB



Ryan Tannehill is now 3-1 as the Titans' starter with a 70 percent completion rate and a 107.5 passer rating. Wow. Look, there's a long enough track record of disappointment to keep me from endorsing him as the guy to build around for the future, but he's making a case.

PICK 16 Colts 6 Record: 5-4 (.452)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: vs. Jaguars

Biggest needs: DL, DB, pass catcher



It's getting scary in Indy. The Colts were sitting pretty at the top of the AFC South a couple weeks ago, but after losing to the Steelers and Dolphins ( gasp), they're going to need some help to make the playoffs. A chance to recover awaits with three straight games against division foes. However, beware the Foles Bump for Jacksonville on Sunday.

PICK 17 Eagles 1 Record: 5-4 (.464)

Previous week: No. 18

This week's game: vs. Patriots

Biggest needs: DB, edge rusher, WR



The Eagles are in the midst of enjoying a full month without travel, which would seem the perfect time to go on a run and at worst keep pace with the Cowboys in the fight for the NFC East crown. Unfortunately, Philly gets the Pats and Seahawks to close out the homestand. Will a healthier secondary be enough for the results to be different than they were against the potent offenses of the Cowboys and Vikings last month?

PICK 18 Jaguars (via Rams) 1 Rams' record: 5-4 (.500)

Previous week: No. 19

This week's Rams game: vs. Bears



The Jaguars acquired this pick in the Jalen Ramsey trade. See No. 13 for the Jaguars' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Rams' needs.

PICK 19 Panthers 1 Record: 5-4 (.542)

Previous week: No. 20

This week's game: vs. Falcons

Biggest needs: DB, OL, DL



There's potential for a mass exodus from the Panthers' defense in 2020, with seven of the team's starters on that side of the ball ticketed for free agency. Some of those guys -- including Gerald McCoy, James Bradberry and Shaq Thompson -- are not going to come cheap.

PICK 20 Raiders 4 Record: 5-4 (.547)

Previous week: No. 16

This week's game: vs. Bengals

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, CB, WR



Heading into December at 7-4 is well within reach for the Raiders, who face the winless Bengals and two-win Jets in the next two weeks. The pass rush should continue to feast against two of the NFL's worst offensive lines. That includes journeyman and impending free agent Benson Mayowa, who already has a career-high seven sacks in his seventh season.

PICK PL Cowboys Record: 5-4 (.424)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: at Lions

Biggest needs: DB, pass catcher, DL



I think the linebacker position is one of the strengths of this Cowboys team, but it's not playing like it right now. The run defense should be able to bounce back against a Detroit ground game that hasn't broken 100 yards since September and has just two runs of 20 yards or longer all season. The bigger question long-term is what happens to all those impending free agents.

PICK PL Dolphins (via Steelers) 5 Steelers' record: 5-4 (.566)

Previous week: No. 17

This week's Steelers game: at Browns



The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. See No. 5 for the Dolphins' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Steelers' needs.

PICK PL Chiefs Record: 6-4 (.575)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: vs. Chargers (in Mexico City)

Biggest needs: CB, LB, OG



The Chiefs just allowed 35 points against a team that entered Sunday averaging 18.7 per game. Tennessee gashed Kansas City for 8.7 yards per carry. Yikes. This defense is trending in the wrong direction heading into a pivotal three-game stretch that consists of a meeting with the Chargers in Mexico, a bye week and a home date with the rising Raiders before visiting the Patriots.

PICK PL Bills Record: 6-3 (.337)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: at Dolphins

Biggest needs: WR, CB, DE



As Josh Allen continues to struggle with accuracy, the best thing Brandon Beane could do for him this offseason is add a big outside target with a catch radius that will help him reel in catches on throws that aren't always going to be right on the money.

PICK PL Dolphins (via Texans) Texans' record: 6-3 (.506)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's Texans game: at Ravens



The Dolphins acquired this pick in the Laremy Tunsil trade. See No. 5 for the Dolphins' needs and the bottom section of this file for analysis of the Texans' needs.

PICK PL Vikings Record: 7-3 (.446)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: vs. Broncos

Biggest needs: OL, DB, DL



Huge victory on the road against the Cowboys, but there's still cause for concern with Mike Zimmer's defense. The Vikings allowed 443 total yards (397 through the air), which is the team's most total yards and most pass yards allowed in a win in six years. Don't forget that big changes could be in store for an underperforming Minnesota secondary. Trae Waynes, Anthony Harris, Mackensie Alexander and Jayron Kearse have deals that expire in March.

PICK PL Saints Record: 7-2 (.488)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: at Buccaneers

Biggest needs: WR, interior OL, QB



Former first-round pick Andrus Peat exited Sunday's stunning loss to the Falcons with an arm injury, exposing a lack of depth on a bad day for the Saints' offensive line. While the secondary isn't listed here, it could become a leading need depending on how the Saints allocate resources in free agency -- Vonn Bell, Eli Apple and P.J. Williams have expiring deals.

PICK PL Seahawks Record: 8-2 (.478)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: DB, DL, OL



That was the kind of performance we've been waiting to see from Seattle's defensive line. However, I'm still wondering who will be back from the team's bevvy of impending free agents at the position. Jadeveon Clowney, Ezekiel Ansah, Jarran Reed, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods are in a contract year.

PICK PL Packers Record: 8-2 (.511)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: On bye

Biggest needs: OT, pass catcher, ILB



The Packers bounced back from their no-show against the Chargers by hanging for a win over the Panthers in the snow, but the defense is not playing to early season form. Green Bay's 25th-ranked run defense has been gashed for 130.5 rushing yards per game over its last four outings.

PICK PL Patriots Record: 8-1 (.366)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: at Eagles

Biggest needs: TE, OL, S



Patriots owner Robert Kraft is looking for a little help from an old friend who plays tight end, as he should be. This is an entertaining storyline and all, but New England has to find a playmaking tight end whose name isn't Gronk this offseason.

PICK PL 49ers Record: 8-1 (.404)

Previous week: Playoffs

This week's game: vs. Cardinals

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR



There were way too many miscues by the receiving corps on Monday night to keep it off the needs list. Emmanuel Sanders clearly has given this group a lift since he was acquired before the trade deadline, but San Francisco only had one decent drive vs. Seattle after he left the game with a rib injury.

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Chicago Bears (4-5)

Biggest needs: QB, DB, OG

Mitchell Trubisky shook off yet another horrid start to have his best game of the season against the Lions. Yes, it's been the kind of year where he can have a sickening first quarter-plus (the Bears had 25 yards in the first 25 minutes) and still have his finest outing of 2019, which is why QB remains atop the needs list.

Houston Texans (6-3)

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, OL, CB

Duke Johnson has to be active in one more game this season for the conditional draft pick Houston gave up for him to become a third-round pick. So, it appears the win-now Texans are about to have even less flexibility in the 2020 draft. Fortunately, this squad will have the option to be aggressive in free agency. Houston is projected to have the fourth-most cap space of any team next year, when replacing Jadeveon Clowney and continuing to bolster Deshaun Watson's O-line should be the leading priorities.

Los Angeles Rams (5-4)

Biggest needs: OL, edge rusher, DB

The bye week didn't cure what ails the Rams, who have no gimmes left on the schedule. The offensive line is still a mess (SEE: four sacks and nine QB hits allowed vs. the Steelers on Sunday) and Jared Goff's struggles playing behind it are troubling.

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4)

Biggest needs: Edge rusher, pass catcher, OL

Understandably, he's not getting anywhere near the same attention as teammates T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick, but Bud Dupree has also played a key role in the Steelers' impressive rebound from an 0-3 start. He's having the best season of his career, by far, in the final year of his rookie deal.