Earlier than expected, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has made a decision on who the Jacksonville starting quarterback is going forward.

Marrone announced on Tuesday that Nick Foles will be the team's starting quarterback in Week 11 against the Colts and rookie Gardner Minshew will return to being the backup.

Foles was injured in the first quarter of Week 1 and Minshew had starter since then.

