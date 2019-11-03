Marrone will make Minshew-Foles choice during bye

There's likely to be plenty of time to drink in an ugly 26-3 AFC South loss to the Texans as the Jaguars make their long flight back home from England.

While he leaves behind a lopsided loss, Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone will decide between veteran free-agent signee Nick Foles, who's coming off a clavicle injury, and rookie Gardner Minshew.

Marrone told reporters following Sunday's loss that he would step away to take some time to make the decision before telling Foles and Minshew of who will take the reins going forward. Marrone said he would make the decision likely around next Sunday before the team returns from its upcoming bye.

Foles was signed in the offseason under much fanfare, but his Jaguars debut lasted less than a quarterback when he broke his left clavicle against the Chiefs. He subsequently underwent surgery.

With Foles injured, Minshew looked good in relief against the Chiefs, throwing for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Taking the field with a trademark mustache and headband, Minshew played well and Minshew Mania became a thing.

It might have run its course on Sunday, though, as the Jaguars' offense as a whole struggled and Minshew had three turnovers.

The Jaguars are 4-5, having gone 4-4 with Minshew starting.