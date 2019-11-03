What we learned from Texans-Jaguars in London

Here's what we've learned from Sunday's Week 9 games, which kicked off with Texans versus Jaguars in London:

1. Deshaun Watson's MVP campaign went global on Sunday. Though the NFL's final London game this season wasn't exactly riveting, Watson's versatile and remarkable skill set was showcased in all facets as the Texans won a key AFC South game. Despite missing standout left tackle Laremy Tunsil, the Texans offensive line had a solid day, allowing just one sack, but much of that was Watson, who wiggled and slipped through potential sacks and improvised success. Perhaps never before has watching a quarterback stay alive from would-be sackers been such as highlight as it is with Watson. The signal-caller's fleet feet added 37 yards on the ground as the Texans turned in a huge day on the ground with 216 yards rushing, keyed by Carlos Hyde's 160 yards in 19 carries. However, Watson (22-of-28 for 201 yards, two touchdowns) was excellently efficient with his arm, as the Texans (6-3) downed the Jaguars (4-5) for the fourth straight time and Watson improved to 4-0 against Duval. So far, Watson might well be the NFL's best this season and now he can make that claim on two continents.

2. Nearly 60 years prior, a quartet of moptops out of England caused a worldwide stir called Beatlemania. On Sunday, a mustache, a headband and another type of mania touched down in England, but Minshew Mania had its worst performance yet. Three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble lost) in the fourth quarter will be the lasting impression from London, but, in reality, Minshew (27-of-47 for 309 yards, 59.6 passer rating) struggled right along with the rest of the team. Chris Conley had a horrendous day dropping the ball, D.J. Chark (four catches for 32 yards on nine targets), in the midst of a stellar season, was bottled up and Leonard Fournette (11 carries for season-low 40 yards), also chugging along with a terrific campaign, found the same fate. But as the Nick Foles-or-Minshew debate gets going, Sunday is a stain on the rookie's brief resume that will be difficult to wash away.

3. In its first outing sans J.J. Watt in 2019, the Texans' defense responded with its finest defensive performance of the year, allowing a season-low three points, forcing four turnovers and keying a crucial division win. Houston's defense was dominant in all facets, notching four sacks and holding the Leonard Fournette-led running game to 74 yards. It would be silly to predict Watt's absence won't have a negative effect at some point, but on this Sunday, Gareon Conley (eight tackles, two passes defended), Zach Cunningham (eight tackles, fumble recovery), Brennan Scarlett (two sacks) and a mammoth team effort were dominant without its most dominant player.

-- Grant Gordon