Matt Nagy looks to Nationals to power Bears' rally

Though it feels like a distant time in another universe, the Bears were once preseason darlings with Super Bowl expectations.

Now they reside in last place in the NFC North at 3-4.

Looking to rally a Bears team in hibernation after consecutive defeats, Bears coach Matt Nagy found inspiration in the World Series and delivered his message of hope via power point presentation. He cited the Washington Nationals' claiming the World Series on Wednesday night to culminate a glorious season in which they dubiously got off to a 19-31 start.

"How do you not show that to your guys and let them pull from that?" Nagy asked/told the gathered football media of the baseball highlights. "That should be something that all of us can learn from in the sports world."

Ahead of the Bears is a trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles along with a slew of reminders about how Chicago's year ended last season. The Bears lost to said Eagles, 16-15, in the NFC Wild Card Round when kicker Cody Parkey's tipped field goal attempt had a couple of clanks before falling lifelessly to the ground, right along with the season.

Nagy found inspiration in this game, too, as he reportedly showed the Bears' bitter end over and over to the team in the offseason while also leading the franchise on an often head-scratching and comical search for a new kicker.

"It's always about how you finish," said Nagy, whose squad fell in Week 8 to the Chargers, 17-16 -- unable to finish a win in its third defeat of the season by seven points or less.

Of course, there are 162 games in baseball's regular season, while the Bears have only 10 remaining and three teams ahead of them in their own division, alone.

It's certainly a different approach, but Nagy will head to the baseball diamond or the office for power point or anywhere else in the hopes of rekindling the once hopeful Bears.