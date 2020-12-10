NFL Week 14 game picks: Rams top Patriots; Steelers over Bills

Baltimore Ravens 27, Cleveland Browns 24

This might be my favorite game left on the 2020 slate. My heart wants Baker Mayfield﻿'s boffo game against Tennessee to be more about his maturation and less about Kevin Stefanski dialing up wide open first reads against a vulnerable defense. My head says the Ravens' defense will be a far sterner test, with both offenses more dangerous when running and vulnerable when run against. Baltimore needs this game more and has been in this type of game many more times. Experience wins the day.