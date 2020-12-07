Matthew Stafford credits interim coach Darrell Bevell's 'infectious' energy after comeback win

Darrell Bevell's first game as interim head coach of the Detroit Lions was a wild rollercoaster ride.

The Lions got down 9-0 early to Chicago, trailed 23-13 at halftime and lagged 30-20 in the fourth quarter. That's when the furious comeback began.

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ led a 96-yard TD drive to close the gap to three. Detroit then forced a ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ fumble, converting that into another touchdown. In about 40 seconds of game-time, the Lions went from down 10 to up four points.

The rollercoaster didn't stop there. No, there was more gut-wrenching for Bevell and crew in store.

The Bears drove into scoring range in the final seconds, sitting with a fourth-and-1 at the Detroit 20. On a day when Chicago running back ﻿David Montgomery﻿ consistently plowed through Lions defenders, picking up the yard to give the Bears another shot to win seemed foregone. Except on this play, Detroit stuffed the back.

"My emotions right now, I can't even think straight," Bevell said after his first W, via ESPN. "I'm just trying to wrap my head around this whole thing, what just happened. Like I said, it was a great job by these guys of believing from the moment we started until the end.

"My mentality was that. If I'm going to lead these guys, I got to have the same belief. I believe in these guys. I believe in what we're trying to do and it goes to them. Those guys believe in themselves as well and I think it showed with how they reacted in those situations and how they played [Sunday] ."

With the cloud of the Matt Patricia-era lifted, it was clear Lions players were willing to fight for Bevell.