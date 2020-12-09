Deshaun Watson says Bears' choice to pass on him 'no motivation' ahead of Week 14 meeting

The Chicago Bears had a chance to draft ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿.

They didn't, instead trading up in 2017 from the third-overall pick to No. 2 to select ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿, a quarterback they've since benched once this season before recently re-inserting him into the lineup. Watson, meanwhile, has become a star in Houston, reaching two Pro Bowls and playing in three playoff games, including one in which he pulled off a magic act in leading the Texans to a win.

Watson's Texans play the Bears this week. Because of how the 2017 draft unfolded, Watson was asked if he's ever seen Chicago general manager Ryan Pace's decision as a source of motivation.

Watson didn't take the bait.

"It's no motivation. It's what the organization went with," Watson said. "I have no ties, nothing against the Chicago Bears or the organization. Of course, the media's gonna make stories and like you said, for those fans, they're gonna of course say something about it.

"For me personally, it's no motivation, nothing like that. They did what they did. And just keep pushing forward. They thought that was the best situation for themselves at that time. For me, it's no motivation, I respect and got all the respect for those players and coaches and ownership."

Hindsight is always 20/20, but the Bears might wish hindsight came with a rewind option. Trubisky appears to be nearing the end of his rope in Chicago, which is again in need of a designated franchise quarterback in the years ahead, and to make matters worse, the Bears moved up in a deal with San Francisco that was later revealed to be unnecessary.