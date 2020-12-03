NFL Week 13 game picks: Undefeated no more! Washington stuns Steelers

Baltimore Ravens 23, Dallas Cowboys 16

The Ravens' roster is compromised. One season after clinching home-field advantage with a week to spare, they are the AFC's ninth seed with five games left. Baltimore hopes to get ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ and others back for this game, but the Ravens can't take anything for granted after the month they've been through. The Cowboys have experienced their share of awful luck this season, but they've collapsed within games enough times to believe it's park of their makeup. When the talent is so depleted for both sides, I lean toward the better quarterback and better organization.