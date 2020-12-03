Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

The next episode of Tua Time is TBD.
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters Thursday that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision for Sunday's bout with the Bengals.
"He was limited in practice. We'll take it one day at a time. Both quarterbacks practiced yesterday. We'll see how he progresses throughout the week and make a decision on Sunday," Flores said.
Two weeks ago, the meeting was marked on many calendars for its tantalizing matchup between Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow, the top two QBs taken in the 2020 draft. Now both are injured, with Burrow done for the season and Tagovailoa possibly missing a second game after jamming his thumb in practice. Flores reiterated earlier in the week that his first-year signal-caller is "the guy" if he's healthy, which was in question after Tagovailoa had been benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick during the fourth quarter of a Week 11 loss to the Broncos.
The more pressing matter since has been whether the southpaw, who practiced Wednesday with black tape covering his wrist and ailing thumb, will be available to make his next start. It's a topic Flores isn't nearly as excited to discuss.
"It's Thursday," he said. "I know you guys want to know now if he's playing (or) not playing. But we've still got two days of practice and like always we'll make the best decision for the team."
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:
- NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source, that all PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests from Wednesday's Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game were negative.
- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn't address quarterback Cam Newton's health after he appeared on the injury report Wednesday and was limited in practice with an abdomen injury, simply noting that the team will update the report if needed.
- Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree will miss the rest of the season after his MRI confirmed a torn ACL, per Rapoport.
- The Indianapolis Colts activated defensive lineman Denico Autry from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Arizona Cardinals activated safety Deionte Thompson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that he expected standout defensive end Myles Garrett to play on Sunday, barring any setbacks. Garrett was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.
- Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said running back D'Andre Swift, who sat out Week 12, is still working through concussion protocol.
- New York Giants coach Joe Judge said quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring) could be worked into practice Thursday or Friday but his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is still unclear.