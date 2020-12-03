Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

The next episode of Tua Time is TBD.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters Thursday that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision for Sunday's bout with the Bengals.

"He was limited in practice. We'll take it one day at a time. Both quarterbacks practiced yesterday. We'll see how he progresses throughout the week and make a decision on Sunday," Flores said.

Two weeks ago, the meeting was marked on many calendars for its tantalizing matchup between Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow, the top two QBs taken in the 2020 draft. Now both are injured, with Burrow done for the season and Tagovailoa possibly missing a second game after jamming his thumb in practice. Flores reiterated earlier in the week that his first-year signal-caller is "the guy" if he's healthy, which was in question after Tagovailoa had been benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick during the fourth quarter of a Week 11 loss to the Broncos.

The more pressing matter since has been whether the southpaw, who practiced Wednesday with black tape covering his wrist and ailing thumb, will be available to make his next start. It's a topic Flores isn't nearly as excited to discuss.

"It's Thursday," he said. "I know you guys want to know now if he's playing (or) not playing. But we've still got two days of practice and like always we'll make the best decision for the team."

