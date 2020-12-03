Around the NFL

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Published: Dec 03, 2020 at 10:13 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The next episode of Tua Time is TBD.

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters Thursday that rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision for Sunday's bout with the Bengals.

"He was limited in practice. We'll take it one day at a time. Both quarterbacks practiced yesterday. We'll see how he progresses throughout the week and make a decision on Sunday," Flores said.

Two weeks ago, the meeting was marked on many calendars for its tantalizing matchup between Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow, the top two QBs taken in the 2020 draft. Now both are injured, with Burrow done for the season and Tagovailoa possibly missing a second game after jamming his thumb in practice. Flores reiterated earlier in the week that his first-year signal-caller is "the guy" if he's healthy, which was in question after Tagovailoa had been benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick during the fourth quarter of a Week 11 loss to the Broncos.

The more pressing matter since has been whether the southpaw, who practiced Wednesday with black tape covering his wrist and ailing thumb, will be available to make his next start. It's a topic Flores isn't nearly as excited to discuss.

"It's Thursday," he said. "I know you guys want to know now if he's playing (or) not playing. But we've still got two days of practice and like always we'll make the best decision for the team."

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:

  • NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source, that all PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests from Wednesday's Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game were negative.
  • New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn't address quarterback Cam Newton﻿'s health after he appeared on the injury report Wednesday and was limited in practice with an abdomen injury, simply noting that the team will update the report if needed.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree will miss the rest of the season after his MRI confirmed a torn ACL, per Rapoport.
  • The Indianapolis Colts activated defensive lineman Denico Autry from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Arizona Cardinals activated safety Deionte Thompson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Thursday that he expected standout defensive end Myles Garrett to play on Sunday, barring any setbacks. Garrett was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.
  • Detroit Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said running back ﻿D'Andre Swift﻿, who sat out Week 12, is still working through concussion protocol.
  • New York Giants coach Joe Judge said quarterback ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ (hamstring) could be worked into practice Thursday or Friday but his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is still unclear.

Related Content

news

Tests confirm Steelers LB Bud Dupree suffered torn ACL

As usual, when it comes to anterior cruciate ligament injuries, the initial tests proved true: ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ tore his ACL. Ian Rapoport reports that further tests confirmed the ACL tear for the Steelers pass rusher, whose season is over.
news

Jared Goff on Sean McVay's criticisms: 'I'm a big boy, I can handle it'

Sean McVay normally skews uber-positive, which made his poignant criticisms of Jared Goff after Sunday's loss to the 49ers stick out. The Rams coach noted that he wouldn't have blasted the QB if he didn't think Goff couldn't handle the criticism. The signal-caller agrees.  
news

Falcons face dominant Saints D Sunday: 'Everyone that's playing these guys is struggling'

The New Orleans Saints defense is on fire right now and the Atlanta Falcons know they have another tough matchup.
news

DeAndre Hopkins, Jalen Ramsey ready to renew rivalry in NFC West showdown

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ and ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ take their rivalry from the AFC South to the NFC West. The star WR and lockdown CB have butted heads for years, and they'll renew that rivalry with new squads come Sunday afternoon's showdown between the Cardinals and Rams.
news

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins among Players of the Week

Following huge outings in their teams' wins, Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins were Players of the Week.
news

Deshaun Watson: 'Very important' Texans re-sign Will Fuller following suspension

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hopes the team will re-sign wideout Will Fuller, who was recently handed a six-game suspension that has preemptively ended the final year of his contract.
news

Short-handed Ravens show resolve in defeat to undefeated Steelers

Few expected the undermanned Ravens to give the undefeated Steelers a game on Wednesday night, but Baltimore set out to prove their is plenty of fight despite unfavorable circumstances.
news

Mike Tomlin: Undefeated Steelers looked 'really junior varsity' despite win

In the aftermath of a ridiculously long Week 12, the Steelers collected an important 19-14 win over the Ravens. Coach Mike Tomlin was hardly pleased with his team's performance though, characterizing it as "really junior varsity."
news

Amid tough times, QB Trace McSorley's 70-yard TD throw provides highlight for Ravens

Most often inactive, QB Trace McSorley appeared in just his second NFL game and, though it was just briefly, brought the Ravens back to life with a thrilling 70-yard touchdown to ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ that stood as the largest highlight of Wednesday's game. 
news

Steelers LB Bud Dupree (ACL) likely done for season

Initial tests on Steelers LB Bud Dupree indicate a torn ACL, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala reported following the game. 
news

What we learned from Steelers' win over Ravens on Wednesday

A depleted Baltimore squad, despite quarterback Trace McSorley's best effort, couldn't overcome an AFC North-leading Pittsburgh squad spurred by its playmaking defense, which led the Steelers to a win and an 11-0 start to the season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL