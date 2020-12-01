Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Myles Garrett's two-week absence is finished.
The Browns announced they have activated Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cleveland also placed safety Ronnie Harrison (shoulder) on injured reserve.
Garrett missed Weeks 11 and 12 due to COVID-19, but the Browns managed to go 2-0 without him, sacking Carson Wentz five times in a 22-17 win. Cleveland's only sack, recorded by Olivier Vernon, was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty in Sunday's 27-25 victory over Jacksonville.
Garrett was tied for the league lead in sacks with 9.5 when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and trails Aaron Donald by just 0.5 sacks through Week 12.
Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday:
- San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is "holding out hope" quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (foot) can return for the last few weeks of the regular season.
- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said defensive end Carlos Dunlap has a sore foot and they'll know more after an MRI this morning.
- The Indianapolis Colts have released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.