Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Published: Dec 01, 2020
Myles Garrett﻿'s two-week absence is finished.

The Browns announced they have activated Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cleveland also placed safety Ronnie Harrison (shoulder) on injured reserve.

Garrett missed Weeks 11 and 12 due to COVID-19, but the Browns managed to go 2-0 without him, sacking Carson Wentz five times in a 22-17 win. Cleveland's only sack, recorded by Olivier Vernon﻿, was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty in Sunday's 27-25 victory over Jacksonville.

Garrett was tied for the league lead in sacks with 9.5 when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and trails Aaron Donald by just 0.5 sacks through Week 12.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Tuesday:

  • San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is "holding out hope" quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ (ankle) and tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ (foot) can return for the last few weeks of the regular season.
  • Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said defensive end ﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ has a sore foot and they'll know more after an MRI this morning.
  • The Indianapolis Colts have released running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

