Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Myles Garrett﻿'s two-week absence is finished.

The Browns announced they have activated Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cleveland also placed safety Ronnie Harrison (shoulder) on injured reserve.

Garrett missed Weeks 11 and 12 due to COVID-19, but the Browns managed to go 2-0 without him, sacking Carson Wentz five times in a 22-17 win. Cleveland's only sack, recorded by Olivier Vernon﻿, was wiped out by a roughing the passer penalty in Sunday's 27-25 victory over Jacksonville.

Garrett was tied for the league lead in sacks with 9.5 when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and trails Aaron Donald by just 0.5 sacks through Week 12.

