Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Seahawks

Published: Dec 04, 2020 at 02:12 PM
Kevin Patra

Daniel Jones is likely to miss Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The New York Giants officially listed the QB as doubtful to play due to a hamstring injury.

The news puts Colt McCoy in line to start for the NFC East-leading Big Blue footballers.

Jones tweaked the hamstring in the third quarter of the Week 12 win over the Bengals. He returned but looked gimpy and left for good after just two plays.

The second-year QB did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but got in limited work on Friday. Being listed as doubtful after doing a bit of practice work indicates Jones was always likely to sit this week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the week that Jones avoided a major hamstring injury. The issue, however, will keep him out at least one game.

Sitting atop the division thanks to two victories over fellow four-win rival Washington, the Giants won't risk Jones pushing it and potentially worsening the injury, which could wipe out the end of the season. Facing an eight-win Seattle squad on the road, it's the prudent move for Big Blue.

McCoy will make his first start since Week 5 of 2019 with Washington. The 34-year-old has started 28 games in his NFL career (7-21 record) with Cleveland and Washington. McCoy went 6-of-10 for 31 yards, 65.0 passer rating in relief in Week 12.

It's possible Jones returns in Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

