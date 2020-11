NFL Week 12 game picks: Washington tops Cowboys; Steelers sweep Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28

I am hesitant to bury the Bucs because their defense is still so good and provides a challenge Patrick Mahomes hasn't faced all season. I am hesitant to pick the Bucs because their offense asks Tom Brady to do the things he's least comfortable doing (holding the ball, taking hits, throwing deep) while providing too few of the things that he likes, such as a running back with two working hands. The Chiefs are 18-1 in their last 19 games. I've picked against them twice in that span and even that feels disrespectful. Nothing makes me feel dumber than watching Patrick Mahomes break the quarterback position when I foolishly thought it might not happen.