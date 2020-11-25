NFL Week 12 game picks: Washington tops Cowboys; Steelers sweep Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28

I am hesitant to bury the Bucs because their defense is still so good and provides a challenge ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ hasn't faced all season. I am hesitant to pick the Bucs because their offense asks ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to do the things he's least comfortable doing (holding the ball, taking hits, throwing deep) while providing too few of the things that he likes, such as a running back with two working hands. The Chiefs are 18-1 in their last 19 games. I've picked against them twice in that span and even that feels disrespectful. Nothing makes me feel dumber than watching ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ break the quarterback position when I foolishly thought it might not happen.