Around the NFL

Bengals planning to start QB Brandon Allen over Ryan Finley vs. Giants

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals' backup quarterback will remain the backup. A former practice squad QB will leapfrog to the starting gig in the wake of Joe Burrow﻿'s season-ending knee injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday morning that the Bengals are planning to start Brandon Allen on Sunday against the New York Giants, per a source informed of the situation.

Ryan Finley, who entered the game when Burrow went down last week against Washington, will remain in the backup spot. Finley completed 3 of 10 passes for 30 yards and an INT for a 0.0 passer rating in five drives after Burrow left the game. A 2019 fourth-round pick, Finley went 0-3 in his career as a starter last year.

The 28-year-old Allen actually has more experience in Zac Taylor's system. The duo spent two years together with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 2018. Allen signed with Cincinnati this offseason and has been on the practice squad the entire year before being elevated in the wake of Burrow's injury.

Allen started three games for the Denver Broncos last year. He showed flashes of promise, guiding the Broncos to a 1-2 record over the stretch. After an impressive win over Cleveland in his first outing, the Allen magic began to wane. He completed 46 percent of his passes for 515 yards with three TDs and two INTs in his three starts. Still, Allen showed the ability to keep the offense functional behind a struggling offensive line – something he'll again have to deal with in Cincinnati.

Passing up on Finley, who didn't inspire confidence when he took over for a benched Andy Dalton last year, leads to questions about why he's the backup in the first place. Nevertheless, sitting at 2-7-1, the Bengals will move forward with the more veteran signal-caller in Allen.

Playing behind a sieve offensive line will do no favors for the new starter, but the Bengals do have weapons on the outside in Tyler Boyd﻿, surging rookie Tee Higgins and veteran A.J. Green﻿.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Jaguars will be without 3 defensive coaches vs. Browns due to COVID-19, including DC Todd Wash

The Jaguars will be without three defensive coaches for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. Coach Doug Marrone said DC Todd Wash was among those unavailable this week due to COVID-19 protocols. 
news

Jaguars QB Mike Glennon to start Sunday against Browns

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said QB Mike Glennon will start over rookie Jake Luton against the Browns on Sunday.
news

Ron Rivera might 'smash pumpkins' to jumpstart Washington offense vs. Cowboys

Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons to get the Cowboys out of their funk. In advance of Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown with those Cowboys, Washington coach Ron Rivera quipped that he might have to copy the bit -- albeit with a different type of fruit. 
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Rams WR Robert Woods lead Players of the Week

On the heels of huge performances in victories, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Rams receiver Robert Woods hauled in weekly honors to lead the way for the Week 11 Players of the Week.
news

Baltimore Ravens considering flying to Pittsburgh on Thursday

As the team deals with positive COVID-19 tests this week, the Baltimore Ravens are considering flying to Pittsburgh on game day to face the Steelers. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews: 'People are starting to count us out, and that's fine'

After losing three of their last four headed into a Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews looks forward to proving the doubters wrong. 
news

Entire Jaguars defensive staff not at facility due to COVID protocols

Due to a positive coronavirus test, the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coaching staff is not at the team facility on Tuesday in adherence to league COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Steelers can become first team to clinch playoff berth this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only undefeated team left this season and could become the first to clinch a playoff berth this week.
news

Chargers to designate RB Austin Ekeler to return from injured reserve

The Chargers are set to welcome a friendly face back to their backfield in the weeks ahead. Los Angeles plans to designate running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ to return from injured reserve this week
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians blames lack of continuity for offense's issues

Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday he doesn't think ﻿Tom Brady﻿ has a confidence problem, even after Brady threw two game-swinging interceptions in Tampa Bay's loss to Los Angeles.
news

NFL Week 15 Saturday doubleheader: Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers

The Week 15 games between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19 as part of a doubleheader on NFL Network.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL