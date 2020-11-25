Around the NFL

Jaguars QB Mike Glennon to start Sunday against Browns

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 09:19 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Glennon﻿: starting QB.

The veteran signal-caller is back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced Wednesday.

The team benched six-round rookie Jake Luton﻿, and Gardner Minshew continues to get closer to full health after a thumb injury.

Sunday's game against Cleveland will mark Glennon's first start since Week 4, 2017 with the Chicago Bears.

The former 2013 third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started 13 games as a rookie but quickly fell by the wayside, making just nine starts since 2014. After one year in Chicago, during which he was benched in favor of Mitchell Trubisky﻿, Glennon has spent a season as a backup in Arizona, Oakland, and now Jacksonville, respectively.

The 6-foot-7 Glennon owns a career 60.9 completion percentage, with 5,163 total yards, 36 TDs and 20 INTs in 29 appearances.

The Jags are turning to the veteran after Luton struggled the past two weeks following a solid first outing. Sunday against a good Pittsburgh defense, the rookie looked every bit like a sixth-rounder. He completed just 16 of 37 attempts for 151 yards with 4 INTs for a 15.5 passer rating. Luton struggled with accuracy Sunday and, at times, looked befuddled by the Steelers' defense.

Marrone is turning to Glennon in hopes of not burying the rookie's confidence.

"We're just going to take a step back, and just digest things for a while, and just get you back on track," Marrone said he told Luton. "He's fine. I think he's got a chance to become a good football player in this league."

Marrone added that he's turning to Glennon in part because Minshew won't get enough throws in practice this week -- as the team deals with a COVID-19 issue -- for the Jaguars to be comfortable bringing him back. Minshew could, however, be the backup.

"I want him to have a full week, a full load of work, before I put someone in there," Marrone said. "I don't have a problem with him backing up this week, and if he has to go in there for a quarter or half a game or whatever it may be if something happens to Mike, then at least he's available."

With Marrone's time in Jacksonville appearing headed toward a possible end, the one-win Jags will let Glennon knock off some rust in a lost season.

