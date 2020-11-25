Jaguars will be without 3 defensive coaches vs. Browns due to COVID-19, including DC Todd Wash

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three defensive coaches, including coordinator Todd Wash for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Coach Doug Marrone said Wash was among those unavailable this week due to COVID-19 protocols.
The entire Jags defensive staff was not at the team facility Tuesday as the club underwent contact tracing after positive tests.
Marrone noted that secondary coach Joe Danna would call defensive plays in Wash's absence.
With defensive coaches out of the building, special teams assistant Mike Mallory will run the defense during practice.
Here's other COVID-19 related news we're tracking today:
- Jacksonville isn't the only club dealing with a COVID-19 issue. Sunday's opponent, Cleveland, announced it closed its facility and meetings will take place remotely following a positive COVID-19 test by a player.
- The Baltimore Ravens, who play in Pittsburgh on Thursday night, are considering waiting until Thanksgiving Day to travel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.