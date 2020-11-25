Around the NFL

Jaguars will be without 3 defensive coaches vs. Browns due to COVID-19, including DC Todd Wash

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three defensive coaches, including coordinator Todd Wash for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Coach Doug Marrone said Wash was among those unavailable this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

The entire Jags defensive staff was not at the team facility Tuesday as the club underwent contact tracing after positive tests.

Marrone noted that secondary coach Joe Danna would call defensive plays in Wash's absence.

With defensive coaches out of the building, special teams assistant Mike Mallory will run the defense during practice.

Here's other COVID-19 related news we're tracking today:

  • Jacksonville isn't the only club dealing with a COVID-19 issue. Sunday's opponent, Cleveland, announced it closed its facility and meetings will take place remotely following a positive COVID-19 test by a player.
  • The Baltimore Ravens, who play in Pittsburgh on Thursday night, are considering waiting until Thanksgiving Day to travel, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Mike Glennon to start Sunday against Browns

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said QB Mike Glennon will start over rookie Jake Luton against the Browns on Sunday.
news

Ron Rivera might 'smash pumpkins' to jumpstart Washington offense vs. Cowboys

Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons to get the Cowboys out of their funk. In advance of Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown with those Cowboys, Washington coach Ron Rivera quipped that he might have to copy the bit -- albeit with a different type of fruit. 
news

Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Rams WR Robert Woods lead Players of the Week

On the heels of huge performances in victories, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Rams receiver Robert Woods hauled in weekly honors to lead the way for the Week 11 Players of the Week.
news

Bengals planning to start QB Brandon Allen over Ryan Finley vs. Giants

The Bengals' backup QB will remain the backup, and a former practice squad QB will leapfrog to the starting gig in the wake of ﻿Joe Burrow﻿'s season-ending knee injury. Mike Garafolo reports Cincinnati plans to start Brandon Allen on Sunday against the Giants.
news

Baltimore Ravens considering flying to Pittsburgh on Thursday

As the team deals with positive COVID-19 tests this week, the Baltimore Ravens are considering flying to Pittsburgh on game day to face the Steelers. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews: 'People are starting to count us out, and that's fine'

After losing three of their last four headed into a Thanksgiving Day matchup vs. the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews looks forward to proving the doubters wrong. 
news

Entire Jaguars defensive staff not at facility due to COVID protocols

Due to a positive coronavirus test, the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coaching staff is not at the team facility on Tuesday in adherence to league COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Steelers can become first team to clinch playoff berth this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only undefeated team left this season and could become the first to clinch a playoff berth this week.
news

Chargers to designate RB Austin Ekeler to return from injured reserve

The Chargers are set to welcome a friendly face back to their backfield in the weeks ahead. Los Angeles plans to designate running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ to return from injured reserve this week
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians blames lack of continuity for offense's issues

Bruce Arians told reporters Tuesday he doesn't think ﻿Tom Brady﻿ has a confidence problem, even after Brady threw two game-swinging interceptions in Tampa Bay's loss to Los Angeles.
news

NFL Week 15 Saturday doubleheader: Bills-Broncos, Panthers-Packers

The Week 15 games between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19 as part of a doubleheader on NFL Network.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL