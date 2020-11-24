Around the NFL

Entire Jaguars defensive staff not at facility due to COVID protocols

Published: Nov 24, 2020 at 04:16 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Due to a positive coronavirus test, the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coaching staff is not at the team facility on Tuesday in adherence to league COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Contract tracing is underway and it is unclear currently how the situation could impact who's available for upcoming practices and/or Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in Jacksonville.

Jaguars kicker ﻿Chase McLaughlin﻿ was also placed on the Jaguars' reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced.

The news comes a day after the NFL announced the implementation of updates to coronavirus protocols.

Every NFL team is now operating under the league's COVID-19 intensive protocol for the remainder of the season.

