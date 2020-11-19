NFL Week 11 game picks: Seahawks over Cardinals; Colts top Packers

New Orleans Saints 28, Atlanta Falcons 27

This matchup is trouble annually for the Saints even when they are rolling, and the two-quarter sample size of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill splitting work didn't inspire confidence. I'm going to pick against my hunch about this streaking Falcons team, though. I'll trust that Sean Payton will have a plan for his quarterbacks with a week to prepare, and look for the Saints' defense to close this one out. There are a ton of lingering injury questions on both sides, however, so I'm more confident that the Falcons will keep this closer than expected than I am that the Saints actually win.