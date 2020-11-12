NFL Week 10 game picks: Colts nip Titans; Rams top Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers 27, Miami Dolphins 24

The Dolphins are incredibly thin at running back. Same story at receiver after Preston Williams' injury. This only further exacerbates the talent deficiency Miami has Sunday, which makes this the toughest game to pick all week. A Fins win would be a monument to how much coaching situational football and special teams matter, but I think ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ is simply going to play too well to lose one of these weeks -- and he's still the rookie QB I'd roll with in this matchup.