Browns RB Nick Chubb 'not sure' he'll be able to play on Sunday

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ felt great getting back on the Cleveland Browns practice field this week.

Whether he'll realize a similar feeling returning to action Sunday against the Houston Texans remains a developing situation.

"I am not sure," Chubb answered Wednesday when he was asked if he was confident he could play Sunday, via team transcript. "There is still a lot more to it than me just feeling good. I have to go through doctors, team athletic trainers and coaches. It is more than just me saying I feel great."

Having missed the last four games with an MCL sprain sustained in a Week 4 victory against the Cowboys, Chubb was designated to return from IR on Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported then that the Browns were "very hopeful" of Chubb playing Sunday.

Though there are four days for that hope to remain, it's clear that uncertainty is still prevalent.

Whenever Chubb returns, it will be a boon for the Browns (5-3). Chubb's six rushes of 20-plus yards are still tops in the NFL despite having missed the last four games. So far this season, Chubb has 335 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

"It feels great being back out there with the team," Chubb said of his return to practice. "It has been about five weeks, and I been bored of sitting here and rehabbing every day so I was excited to get out there and actually get to run and hang out with the boys on the field."