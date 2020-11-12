Around the NFL

Browns RB Nick Chubb 'not sure' he'll be able to play on Sunday

Published: Nov 11, 2020 at 08:10 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

﻿Nick Chubb﻿ felt great getting back on the Cleveland Browns practice field this week.

Whether he'll realize a similar feeling returning to action Sunday against the Houston Texans remains a developing situation.

"I am not sure," Chubb answered Wednesday when he was asked if he was confident he could play Sunday, via team transcript. "There is still a lot more to it than me just feeling good. I have to go through doctors, team athletic trainers and coaches. It is more than just me saying I feel great."

Having missed the last four games with an MCL sprain sustained in a Week 4 victory against the Cowboys, Chubb was designated to return from IR on Monday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported then that the Browns were "very hopeful" of Chubb playing Sunday.

Though there are four days for that hope to remain, it's clear that uncertainty is still prevalent.

Whenever Chubb returns, it will be a boon for the Browns (5-3). Chubb's six rushes of 20-plus yards are still tops in the NFL despite having missed the last four games. So far this season, Chubb has 335 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

"It feels great being back out there with the team," Chubb said of his return to practice. "It has been about five weeks, and I been bored of sitting here and rehabbing every day so I was excited to get out there and actually get to run and hang out with the boys on the field."

If Chubb continues to feel great throughout the week, perhaps that will result in his long-awaited Sunday return.

Related Content

news

'Pretty surreal' for Jaguars rookie QB Jake Luton to be facing football 'wizard' Aaron Rodgers

In just his second NFL start, Jacksonville Jaguars QB Jake Luton will be playing opposite Packers great Aaron Rodgers, who Luton was "a big fan of growing up."
news

Bengals claim former first-round DE Takk McKinley off waivers from Falcons

The Cincinnati Bengals claimed former first-round pick Takk McKinley off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. 
news

Lamar Jackson: Defenses are 'calling out our plays'

Lamar Jackson had an MVP season in 2019 but the quarterback says defenses have figured out the Ravens' offense this season. 
news

Bucs WRs coach not worried about lack of targets for Mike Evans

Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans is not getting enough targets but receivers coach Kevin Garver explained that Tom Brady spreads the wealth.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) set to return for 'TNF' vs. Titans

﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is back for prime time in a key AFC South matchup. The Indianapolis Colts receiver is off the injury report and will play Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Roger Staubach: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'will come back strong' following injury

Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach joined "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday and said he believes Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott will "come back strong" following his season-ending injury.
news

Bengals place practice squad player on reserve/COVID-19 list, keep some teammates home

The Cincinnati Bengals are keeping a position group home Wednesday as a precaution following a positive COVID-19 test after a practice squad player tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
news

NFL teams, players honor troops on Veterans Day

NFL teams and players honored America's servicemen and women on Veterans Day. Here's a selection of their messages to the troops.
news

Texans fire VP of communications Amy Palcic

Sweeping changes in Houston continue. The Texans fired vice president of communications Amy Palcic, the first woman to serve as the top PR contact for a team, on Wednesday.
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey won't practice Wednesday as he deals with a painful shoulder injury and has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns officially activated Baker Mayfield from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mayfield was placed on the list Saturday after he came in close contact with a positive staffer.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL