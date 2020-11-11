Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 10

Christian McCaffrey won't be on the field Wednesday.

The Carolina Panthers running back won't practice today as he deals with a painful shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. CMC's status for Sunday remains in doubt.

McCaffrey suffered the injury late in Sunday's close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The running back was slammed hard to the turf and was clearly in pain on the sideline during subsequent plays. He returned for the Panthers' final plays.

Rapoport reported earlier this week that the shoulder injury could force CMC to miss more time after he recently returned after sitting out six weeks due to a high-ankle sprain.

If McCaffrey is unable to suit up Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Davis is in line to regain his sizable workload. Receiver Curtis Samuel could also see additional backfield snaps, where he's seen increasing usage in recent weeks.

Here's other injuries and roster news we're tracking on Wednesday: