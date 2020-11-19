Around the NFL

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater unlikely to start vs. Lions

Published: Nov 19, 2020 at 03:00 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers were already set to face the Detroit Lions without star running Christian McCaffrey﻿. They're also likely to be without starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater﻿.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that it appears unlikely Bridgewater will start Sunday against the Lions due to an MCL sprain, per sources informed of the situation.

Bridgewater has been officially limited in practice the past two days, and the Panthers haven't made a final call on his status, but he's headed towards sitting, Rapoport added.

Coach Matt Rhule said that Bridgewater was been extremely limited but is moving around and jogging.

"He's preparing as if he can play," Rhule said.

The signal-caller exited Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay late in the contest.

Former XFL star P.J. Walker replaced Bridgewater last week, completing 2 of 4 passes for 12 yards. He and Will Grier have been splitting reps in practices. Rhule told reporters he probably would wait until Saturday or Sunday to name a starter if Bridgewater can't go.

Bridgewater has led an efficient offense in Rhule's first season in Carolina. The QB ranks second in the NFL, completing 72.1 percent of his passes and sits seventh in passing yards with 2,552. Only Bridgewater and Russell Wilson rank in the top-seven of both categories.

After a 3-2 start, the Panthers have lost five straight games. Without Bridgewater, breaking that streak becomes harder.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift dealing with concussion 

D'Andre Swift's availability for Week 11 is in doubt. The Lions running back is dealing with a concussion issue and did not practice Thursday.  
news

Texans chairman Cal McNair: We'll 'cast a broad net' in search for head coach

Texans chairman Cal McNair reiterated his team's stance that Jack Easterby will not be their full-time GM and discussed Houston's search for a full-time head coach to replace Bill O'Brien.
news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson not expected to play 'TNF' vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks will likely be without their feature back for another week. Chris Carson is not expected to play Thursday night against the Cardinals, Tom Pelissero reports.  
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

The Cardinals are expected to sign veteran defensive tackle Domata Peko, Ian Rapoport reports. Here is other roster and injury news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Adam Gase says Jets aren't trying to tank: 'Nobody has talked about that'

The New York Jets aren't actively trying to lose games. Coach Adam Gase insists Gang Green has never aggressively attempted to tank on their way to an 0-9 record. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on rematch with Raiders: 'We'll be ready to go, I promise you'

The lone blemish on the Kansas City Chiefs' record in 2020 is a Week 5 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Ahead of Sunday's AFC West re-match, Patrick Mahomes wants to avoid the first division sweep of his career. 
news

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Matchup vs. Cook, Vikings 'will not be a repeat of the Browns game'

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence believes Dalvin Cook is even better than the Browns' two-headed monster in the backfield. He also thinks Dallas has greatly improved since allowing 307 rushing yards to the Browns, which runs a similar scheme to that of the Vikings.
news

Cardinals plan to expand rookie LB Isaiah Simmons' role vs. Seahawks: 'It's time'

The Arizona Cardinals say it's time for rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons to have an expanded role in their game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.
news

Seahawks' defense learning from past mistakes, aims to pressure Cardinals QB Murray

In tonight's prime-time NFC West matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals, the Seattle Seahawks defense looks to learn from their past mistakes and put pressure QB Kyler Murray.
news

Broncos DC Ed Donatell at home recovering after hospitalization due to COVID-19

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 1, is at home recovering after he was hospitalized last week with COVID-19-related symptoms, the team announced Wednesday. 
news

49ers awarded former Falcons DE Takk McKinley on waivers

Takk McKinley﻿ has a new home, and it isn't far from his hometown. The Oakland native was claimed off waivers by the 49ers, Ian Rapoport reports. Perhaps this one will stick for the former Falcons first-round pick.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL