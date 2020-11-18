Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals defense suffered a huge loss.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said defensive tackle Corey Peters is out for the season with a knee injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported test results show he suffered a torn patellar tendon injury in the first half of their win over the Bills on Sunday, per sources informed.

The 32-year-old started every game for the last five seasons. He's recorded 10 tackles and two sacks so far this season.

Arizona takes on the Seahawks Thursday night in Seattle. The NFC West showdown kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and airs on NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime Video. The defensive line will have to try to stop Russell Wilson without their team leader.

