Around the NFL

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey not expected to play vs. Lions

Published: Nov 18, 2020 at 01:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It's only Wednesday, and the Carolina Panthers are already planning to play Week 11 without Christian McCaffrey﻿.

The team announced the running back is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions due to a shoulder injury that kept him out of Week 10.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule later confirmed that McCaffrey is not expected to suit up this weekend.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that CMC was slated to miss practice Wednesday, which wasn't a good sign for a return this week.

It's an unusual move to announce a player is expected to miss a game this early in the week and underscores that the Panthers will be extra cautious with their star running back.

After missing six games due to an ankle injury, McCaffrey hurt his shoulder late in Week 9 against Kansas City. He sat out last Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With CMC expected to sit sitting once again, Mike Davis will see the bulk of the backfield workload. Davis generated 675 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns as McCaffrey's replacement this year. He left last week's game briefly due to a thumb injury but returned to finish out the contest.

The Panthers could also increase the amount of snaps receiver Curtis Samuel sees from the backfield against a Lions team that struggles to cover backs in space.

Related Content

news

Browns add Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey, Charley Hughlett to COVID-19 list

The Browns are facing unexpected changes in two key units thanks to Wednesday's news. Cleveland announced it has placed Jack Conklin﻿, ﻿Charley Hughlett﻿ and Cody Parkey﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Giants dismiss OL coach Marc Colombo, bring in Dave DeGuglielmo

The Giants are reshuffling their offensive line. New York fired OL coach Marc Colombo and is bringing in longtime NFL assistant Dave DeGuglielmo, who worked with Joe Judge with the Patriots, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Cowboys activate QB Andy Dalton from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list today, coach Mike McCarthy said.
news

Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell tests positive for COVID-19, likely out vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss this Sunday's prime-time game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Drew Brees likely out two weeks; Sean Payton mum on Saints' QB plans

While talking to reporters during his Wednesday morning breakfast, Saints coach Sean Payton declined to update the status of his QB position in light of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' rib injury and lung issue.
news

Emmanuel Ogbah hopes to stick in Miami after breakout campaign

In his fifth NFL season after being selected No. 32 overall by the Browns in 2016, Emmanuel Ogbah is living up to his potential in Miami. The impending free agent, who spent last season with the Chiefs, hopes to stick with the Dolphins.

news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters is out for the season with a knee injury. Here is other roster and injury news we're tracking on Wednesday.
news

Russell Wilson, Seahawks preparing for Cardinals to bring pressure Thursday night

In Week 7, the Cardinals blitzed ﻿Seahawks QB Russell Wilson﻿ into an OT INT that tilted the balance of the NFC West. Wilson knows Arizona DC Vance Joseph is likely to once again bring pressure Thursday night.
news

Mike Tomlin: Steelers' run game 'not up to snuff right now' 

The Steelers sit as the only undefeated team in the NFL, yet Mike Tomlin's club hasn't played picture-perfect football in all nine wins. Getting James Conner﻿ and the run game going is on Tomlin's to-do list this week.
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger among Players of the Week

A memorable Sunday led to Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins grabbing NFC Offensive Player of the Week, while a four-TD Sunday from Ben Roethlisberger netted him AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray 'not worried' about MVP talk

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is on a record-setting pace this season, and going into Week 11's Thursday night affair vs. the Seahawks, the second-year dynamo has propelled himself into the MVP discussion.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL