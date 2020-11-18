Around the NFL

Six additional Raiders defenders placed on reserve/COVID-19 list following Clelin Ferrell's positive test

Published: Nov 18, 2020 at 04:14 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Following a positive coronavirus test for defensive end Clelin Ferrell﻿, six additional Las Vegas Raiders defensive players were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list as high-risk close contacts, per the transaction wire after an initial report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero Wednesday afternoon.

Safety Johnathan Abram﻿, defensive tackle Maliek Collins﻿, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins﻿, defensive back Isaiah Johnson, defensive end Arden Key and defensive tackle Kendal Vickers were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The players will be eligible to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs should they continue to test negatively, Rapoport added, though some will only be eligible on Sunday, meaning practicing ahead of the key game will not be possible.

"I don't know about the whole defense," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said earlier Wednesday, per ESPN.com. "I'm not going to get into what list anybody is on. We practiced today and we'll be ready for the game on Sunday. ... It's what you have to do. Everybody has to adapt to a lot of things in every phase of life. We had to go through some things before. We'll be there on Sunday and we'll be prepared."

Ferrell's positive test and subsequent placement on the reserve/COVID-19 was reported earlier Wednesday.

Ferrell is likely out for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs. Those in close contact with him will likely be forced to miss multiple practices ahead of the game as previously mentioned. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was previously identified as a close contact and placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing the total to eight Raiders defensive players.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Cory Littleton were also placed on the list this month. Littleton likewise had a positive test, while Brown hasn't played since Week 5 and has been on the list multiple times.

Las Vegas' starting defense's availability comes into question on the same day in which the NFL announced that, beginning Saturday, all 32 teams must operate under the league's intensive protocol for the remainder of the season.

It's also the latest in an ever-growing inventory of Raiders issues -- positive tests, failure to comply with protocols, fines -- dealing with COVID-19.

Las Vegas has incurred a total of $1.2 million in fines. Most recently on Nov. 5, the league fined the Raiders $500,000 and coach Jon Gruden $150,000 in addition to stripping the franchise of a sixth-round draft pick for coronavirus protocol violations related to Brown's previous positive COVID-19 test in late October. A positive test for Brown, who was initially placed on the list Oct. 21, called upon the need for the starting offensive line because contract tracing connected them to Brown, akin to Wednesday's events.

Gruden and the team were first fined $100,000 and $250,000, respectively, due to the coach's failure to follow proper face-covering protocol. After that, quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller were among 10 Raiders fined for not following protocol at a charity event in which they were seen without masks. The team also incurred a $50,000 fine for an unauthorized visitor in the locker room.

Related Content

news

49ers awarded former Falcons DE Takk McKinley on waivers

Takk McKinley﻿ has a new home, and it isn't far from his hometown. The Oakland native was claimed off waivers by the 49ers, Ian Rapoport reports. Perhaps this one will stick for the former Falcons first-round pick.
news

Justin Herbert chops off long locks, debuts new look ahead of meeting with Jets

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has the internet buzzing after he debuted a new hairdo this week.
news

Texans president: Jack Easterby 'will not be' general manager 

During a Zoom call Houston Texans president said Jack Easterby will not be general manager after a question from a season ticket holder.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey not expected to play vs. Lions

The Carolina Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
news

Browns add Jack Conklin, Cody Parkey, Charley Hughlett to COVID-19 list

The Browns are facing unexpected changes in two key units thanks to Wednesday's news. Cleveland announced it has placed Jack Conklin﻿, ﻿Charley Hughlett﻿ and Cody Parkey﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Giants dismiss OL coach Marc Colombo, bring in Dave DeGuglielmo

The Giants are reshuffling their offensive line. New York fired OL coach Marc Colombo and is bringing in longtime NFL assistant Dave DeGuglielmo, who worked with Joe Judge with the Patriots, Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Cowboys activate QB Andy Dalton from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list today, coach Mike McCarthy said.
news

Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell tests positive for COVID-19, likely out vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss this Sunday's prime-time game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Drew Brees likely out two weeks; Sean Payton mum on Saints' QB plans

While talking to reporters during his Wednesday morning breakfast, Saints coach Sean Payton declined to update the status of his QB position in light of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' rib injury and lung issue.
news

Emmanuel Ogbah hopes to stick in Miami after breakout campaign

In his fifth NFL season after being selected No. 32 overall by the Browns in 2016, Emmanuel Ogbah is living up to his potential in Miami. The impending free agent, who spent last season with the Chiefs, hopes to stick with the Dolphins.

news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 11

Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters is out for the season with a knee injury. Here is other roster and injury news we're tracking on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL