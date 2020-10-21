Around the NFL

Raiders place RT Trent Brown on reserve/COVID-19 list, send all 5 starting OL home

Published: Oct 21, 2020 at 02:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Add the Las Vegas Raiders to the list of teams forced to make adjustments due to the ongoing pandemic.

Las Vegas placed tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The Raiders have begun contact tracing, which should be aided by the fact Las Vegas is coming off its bye week and gave its players an off day Tuesday, resulting in minimal contact, per Pelissero. The team's facility is open and practice will begin shortly Wednesday.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters Wednesday the team sent home all five starting offensive linemen because contact tracing connected them to Brown, per NFL Network's Omar Ruiz. Gruden added the team is following NFL-NFL Players Association COVID-19 protocols, and is hopeful the linemen sent home will be able to return Thursday and be available Sunday.

Categorization of contact with a player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list determines how soon a player can return, and what needs to happen before they can rejoin the team, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Raiders quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ took an optimistic approach to the news, telling reporters once the team makes sure Carr's teammates and their families are safe, their mentality about the upcoming game doesn't change.

"Whoever is out there is out there," Carr said, per Ruiz, adding the Raiders expect whoever plays to do so at a high level, no matter the circumstances.

Brown joined the Raiders as a free agent in 2019, signing a four-year, $66 million deal. He started 11 games last season and has started in two contests (Weeks 1 and 5) so far in 2020.

