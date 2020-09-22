NFL fines Raiders, Saints for violating face-covering protocols

Following Monday night's game in Las Vegas, the NFL is fining the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints franchises $250,000 each and their respective coaches Jon Gruden and Sean Payton $100,000 apiece for failure to follow proper face-covering protocol, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

With the latest fines, the NFL has doled out $1.75 million in total fines for Week 2 violations of violating rules of wearing face coverings in the bench area.

On Monday, head coach Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers and Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks were fined for the same infractions as the NFL aims to uphold COVID-19 protocols and safety.

Following Week 1, warnings were dispersed, but penalization escalated to fines in Week 2, Pelissero added.

While Monday's fines were reported, the Raiders' eventual 34-24 win over the Saints was in progress and Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, who reported the initial fines, commented it was likely more to come based on Payton and Gruden being seen on ESPN's broadcast multiple times without their face coverings properly utilized.

Following Monday's game, Gruden was asked if he expected a fine and responded that he was doing his best and also revealed that he had previously contracted COVID-19.

"I'm doing my best. You know, I've had the virus. OK. I'm doing my best," Gruden said. "I'm very sensitive about it, but I'm calling plays. I just wanna communicate in these situations and I apologize and if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine, but I'm very sensitive about all of that and I apologize. Alright? Thanks guys."

Carroll also commented on his fine Tuesday, expressing regret.