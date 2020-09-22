Around the NFL

NFL fines Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks for violation of face-covering rules

Published: Sep 21, 2020 at 09:52 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Three NFL clubs and their head coaches have been fined by the NFL for violating rules of wearing face coverings in the bench area during Week 2 games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday evening.

The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks and their respective head coaches, Vic Fangio, Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll, have been fined. Each team is fined $250,000 and each coach is penalized $100,000 as the league does its due diligence to uphold COVID-19 protocols and safety.

The fines doled out obviously did not include Monday night's ongoing game between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, which Garafolo and Pelissero hinted could lead to more.

"Given the approach on the sidelines tonight, there may be more coming, too," Pelissero tweeted.

Given the approach on the sidelines tonight, there may be more coming, too.

Related Content

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is carted off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
news

MRI confirms 49ers DE Nick Bosa has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

Rising star defensive end Nick Bosa of the 49ers has suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2020 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. New Orleans won 34-23. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Week 2 inactives: New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactive players for tonight's Monday Night Football showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at brand-new Allegiant Stadium.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up prior to the football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Ryan Kang/NFL)
news

Chargers QB Taylor sidelined Week 2 because of pregame injection

Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor was a last-minute scratch against the Chiefs after he experienced complications from a pain-killer that was administered to address a rib injury, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) is taken off the field during the football game on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mikey Owens/NFL)
news

49ers awaiting MRI results on Nick Bosa; Ziggy Ansah to join team

The San Francisco 49ers are still awaiting MRI results for Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas after an MRI truck broke down. In the meantime, the team agreed to terms with Ziggy Ansah on a one-year deal.
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock to miss 3-5 weeks with rotator cuff strain

Drew Lock suffered a rotator cuff strain in Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said the second-year QB will be out 3-5 weeks.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey out 4-6 weeks due to high-ankle sprain

The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for 4-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Malik Hooker's fourth professional season is over. The Colts safety tore his Achilles in Sunday's 28-11 win over the Vikings, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is attended to by medical staff after being injured against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
news

Giants confirm RB Saquon Barkley suffered torn ACL, will undergo surgery 

An MRI confirmed Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery, the team announced.
Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
news

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton out for 2020 season due to torn ACL vs. Steelers

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'
news

What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'

The time has finally arrived for the Las Vegas Raiders to make their long-awaited debut inside Allegiant Stadium. Their opponent? Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints. Here are three storylines to watch for when the two teams face off on Monday Night Football.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings offense 'not very good at anything' right now

The Minnesota Vikings were steamrolled for the second straight week, this time losing 28-11 to the Indianapolis Colts in a game that didn't even feel as close as the 17-point difference.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL