NFL fines Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks for violation of face-covering rules

Three NFL clubs and their head coaches have been fined by the NFL for violating rules of wearing face coverings in the bench area during Week 2 games, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday evening.

The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks and their respective head coaches, Vic Fangio, Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll, have been fined. Each team is fined $250,000 and each coach is penalized $100,000 as the league does its due diligence to uphold COVID-19 protocols and safety.

The fines doled out obviously did not include Monday night's ongoing game between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, which Garafolo and Pelissero hinted could lead to more.

"Given the approach on the sidelines tonight, there may be more coming, too," Pelissero tweeted.