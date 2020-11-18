Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell tests positive for COVID-19, likely out vs. Chiefs

﻿Clelin Ferrell﻿'s placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list now has an explanation.

The defensive end tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The positive test means Ferrell is likely out for Sunday night's prime-time affair (and NFL Total Access Game of the Week) with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Rapoport and Pelissero.

Safety ﻿Lamarcus Joyner﻿ was identified as a close contact, which explains his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but still stands a chance to play if he tests negative.

Former LSU edge rusher ﻿Arden Key﻿ is listed as Ferrell's backup on Las Vegas' depth chart.