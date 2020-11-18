Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell tests positive for COVID-19, likely out vs. Chiefs

Clelin Ferrell's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list now has an explanation.
The defensive end tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The positive test means Ferrell is likely out for Sunday night's prime-time affair (and NFL Total Access Game of the Week) with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
Safety Lamarcus Joyner was identified as a close contact, which explains his placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but still stands a chance to play if he tests negative.
Former LSU edge rusher Arden Key is listed as Ferrell's backup on Las Vegas' depth chart.
Ferrell and Joyner joined tackle Trent Brown and linebacker Cory Littleton on the list this week. Littleton landed on the list last week after testing positive. Brown has not played in a game since Week 5.