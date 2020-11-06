Raiders, Jon Gruden fined, lose draft pick for COVID-19 violations

The NFL is fining the Las Vegas Raiders $500,000 and coach Jon Gruden $150,000 in addition to stripping the franchise of a sixth-round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to Trent Brown﻿'s positive coronavirus test in late October, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night.

The escalated fines and loss of a draft pick were due to the Raiders being a repeat offender in terms of failing to meet COVID-19 protocols.

Yahoo's Charles Robinson first reported the news.

With their latest infraction, the Raiders are the first team to have been disciplined for violation of COVID-19 protocols with the loss of a draft pick. This is the fourth incident in which the franchise has incurred a fine, as the Raiders have now been penalized $1.2 million for coronavirus-related infractions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Brown, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for a second time on Thursday, was initially placed on the list Oct. 21. Thereafter the Raiders sent home their entire starting offensive line because contract tracing connected them to Brown.

It was the latest of multiple COVID issues within the franchise.

Previously, Gruden and the club were fined $100,000 and $250,000, respectively, due to Gruden's failure to follow proper face-covering protocol.

Not long after that, quarterback Derek Carrand tight end ﻿Darren Waller﻿ were among 10 players fined for not following protocol at a charity event in which they were seen in photographs and video without masks.