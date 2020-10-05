NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Darren Waller, Derek Carr among Raiders players fined for violations of NFL COVID-19 protocols

Published: Oct 05, 2020 at 03:46 PM
Around the NFL Staff

A number of Las Vegas Raiders players were fined Monday for violations of the league's COVID-19 protocols and procedures during a charity event last week in Nevada.

Tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and was among several Raiders to be fined a collective $165,000 after they were seen in photographs and videos without masks on during the event, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The NFL Management Council informed the players in question of their fines Monday as well.

In total, the NFL fined 10 Raiders players -- quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿, ﻿tight end Jason Witten﻿, tight end ﻿Derek Carrier﻿, wide receiver ﻿Zay Jones﻿, cornerback ﻿Nevin Lawson﻿, tight end ﻿Foster Moreau﻿, quarterback ﻿Nathan Peterman﻿, wide receiver ﻿Hunter Renfrow﻿ and center ﻿Erik Magnuson﻿ -- $15,000 apiece for violating the protocols on face coverings, Rapoport and Pelissero added.

The Darren Waller Foundation hosted the event last week in Henderson with the goal to raise money to help young people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction. The event raised roughly $300,000, but Raiders owner Mark Davis said last Tuesday that he was disappointed the news of the maskless players overshadowed the charitable nature of the evening.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden told reporters he addressed the issue with the players, and Carr said "we admit we should have kept the masks on."

This is not the first instance of members of the Raiders facing punishment for violating COVID-19 policy. Gruden was fined $100,000 -- and the team was docked an additional $250,000 -- for failure to follow the league's face-covering protocol during the Raiders' Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.

