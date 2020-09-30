Las Vegas Raiders investigating players not wearing masks at charity event

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Tuesday the team is investigating the news of several players not wearing face masks at a recent charity event organized by tight end Darren Waller﻿.

The event, which took place in Henderson, Nev., was hosted by The Darren Waller Foundation with the goal to raise money to help young people dealing with drug and alcohol addiction.

Videos from the Monday event surfaced on social media showing quarterback Derek Carr﻿, tight end Jason Witten and other players reportedly not wearing masks and interacting with attendees.

"Guys have to be more stringent in fighting the virus," Davis told ESPN. "It's still our toughest opponent."

DragonRidge Country Club was fined $2,000 on Tuesday for violations of state COVID-19 regulations.

Davis told ESPN he was unhappy that the news of players not wearing masks overshadowed the charitable nature of the event.

The Raiders host this Bills this Sunday and Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was asked if he had any concern over Las Vegas players not wearing masks.

"What we try to do is control what we can control from our end," McDermott said, per ESPN. "Got a lot of respect for coach [Jon] Gruden and I'm sure they're on top of it over there."

This is not the first instance of members of the Raiders violating COVID-19 guidelines. Gruden was fined $100,000 -- and the team was docked an additional $250,000 -- for failure to follow the league's face-covering protocol during the Raiders' Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints.