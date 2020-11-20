Browns DE Myles Garrett placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, won't play vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns will be without Myles Garrett Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team officially placed Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

The pass rusher had been kept away from the facilities after feeling sick earlier this week. Erring on the side of caution saved the Browns from other players potentially contracting the virus or being considered close contacts of Garrett and needing to self-isolate.

"This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Contact tracing has been conducted and the individual has self-isolated. He has not been in the facility all week and zero high-risk contacts have been identified. Our facility remains open and our practice time for today remains as scheduled. As part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocols, all meetings this morning will take place remotely. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on any appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority."

Missing the front runner for the Defensive Player of the Year award is a massive blow to the Browns, who need to knock off the three-win Eagles to remain embedded in a tightly packed AFC North playoff race.

Garrett leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks this season. The edge-rushing demon has averaged 0.87 sacks per game in his career, which ranks first among all players since 1982 (minimum 10 games); Hall of Famer Reggie White is second (0.85 sacks/game).