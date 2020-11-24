Around the NFL

Joe Judge: Marc Colombo firing made 'in the best interest of the New York Giants'

Published: Nov 24, 2020 at 08:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Joe Judge's first in-season firing of his head coaching career surprised some because of its timing, its target and its replacement.

Last week, the Giants head coach terminated the employment of offensive line coach Marc Colombo, a former NFL lineman who'd made a bit of a name for himself as an assistant in Dallas under Jason Garrett. Colombo followed Garrett to New York to serve on Judge's staff this season, but didn't make it to the end of the campaign, being shown the door after his bunch struggled to show improvement in the first half of the season. There was also the addition of consultant Dave DeGuglielmo, who became Colombo's replacement after a week in a decision that drew a negative reaction from Colombo and led to his dismissal, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The associated emotions of an in-season firing spawned wild rumors, some of a potential physical altercation. Judge was finally able to publicly address the situation Monday.

"I'll just say on the entire situation, I made this clear from day one, I'm always going to make every decision what I see is best for the team," Judge explained. "This decision was no different. Look, there's been a lot of information out there, a lot of misinformation. A lot of people have done a lot of digging trying to figure out details of the situation. I'm not going to rehash any of that.

"I'll just say on the whole thing, we wish Marc well going forward. The decision we made was in the best interest of the New York Giants, short and long-term."

Judge knew DeGuglielmo from their time together in New England, causing some to wonder if there might be spawning of factions -- former Patriots and non-Patriots -- within this still-new Giants staff. Judge refuted such a notion, instead emphasizing his team's need to focus on "technique and assignments and principles of what we want to do big picture-wise."

"Look, we're all professionals here. We all have one goal in improving the team," Judge said. "Obviously, we've been working through a season. There are a lot of new guys coming from different spots. We're all New York Giants now. We're all working towards the same goal. There have been no effects in that nature right there. I feel good about going forward with everybody."

The Giants are worth following through the end of the season not only because they're still in the thick of an awful NFC East, but also because they spent the fourth-overall pick on a tackle who is now working under his second offensive line coach in a season. New York had started to improve incrementally in the weeks prior to Colombo's firing, which Garafolo said was a product of Judge taking practice time to work directly with the offensive line, leading to the decision to bring in DeGuglielmo.

New York still needs to take plenty of strides to get back to a contending level, though, with many of those necessary along the offensive line. A regression up front would reflect poorly on Judge and DeGuglielmo, and would stunt the growth of the aforementioned rookie tackle, Andrew Thomas. Accomplishing the opposite of that is perhaps even more important for the Giants' long-term success than a late-season push for the division title -- and would help justify Judge's in-season change.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady's INT caps another flat Bucs prime-time performance in loss vs. Rams

Against the Rams, the Bucs had a shot to perform better in prime time and emerge victorious. An errant Tom Brady pass on Tampa's final drive, combined with several other miscues, ultimately sealed their fate in a brutal 27-24 loss.
news

What we learned from Rams' win over Buccaneers on Monday night

Featuring two of the top defenses in the NFL, Monday night saw the Rams and Buccaneers go back and forth. Trailing by three points with just more than two minutes to play, Tom Brady took over only for Jordan Fuller's second interception to seal it, the Rams defense fittingly securing a 27-24 win over the Bucs.
news

Memo details updates to NFL's COVID-19 protocols; masks required for players on sidelines

Major updates to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols were sent to all clubs on Monday in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Among the updates are a mandate for players to wear face coverings on the sideline if they are not wearing a helmet or entering a game with those who do not subject to discipline. 
news

Mike McCarthy channels inner Gallagher, smashes watermelons before Cowboys' win over Vikings

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy smashed watermelons before their game against the Vikings to help motivate his players. And it worked.
news

Bears place S Eddie Jackson on COVID-19 list; Nagy noncommittal on starting quarterback

Chicago has placed All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list; head coach Matt Nagy also did not name a starting quarterback for the team's upcoming game against the Packers.
news

Vikings place WR Adam Thielen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Vikings will be without one of their best offensive weapons for an uncertain length of time. Minnesota announced Monday they have placed wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Saints QB Drew Brees details ribs injury: 'My body completely locked up on me'

More than a week since suffering a painful ribs injury, Saints QB Drew Brees detailed the impact of the ailment. "My body completely locked up on me," the future Hall of Famer explained during a sit-down interview with Cox Sports' Mike Nabors.
news

Dolphins HC Brian Flores: 'We have a lot of confidence' in Tua Tagovailoa despite benching

Dolphins coach Brian Flores yanked ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ from Sunday's game against the Broncos in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Flores reiterated Monday that the benching isn't a signal of waning trust in the young QB.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers torn ACL, MCL in left knee

Joe Burrow﻿'s impressive rookie season is officially over. An MRI on Monday revealed a torn ACL and MCL in the Bengals QB's left knee, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Burrow will undergo reconstructive surgery and rehab for 2021.
news

Ravens RBs Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins test positive for COVID-19; Brandon Williams also placed on list

The Baltimore Ravens briefly closed their facility Monday after running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins tested positive for COVID-19. Brandon Williams was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Bengals fans donate more than $27K to Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund following QB's injury

After Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what is expected to be a season-ending knee injury, Cincy fans showed their support by donating to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL