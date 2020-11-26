Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

The breakout of D'Andre Swift looks to still be on hold.

While the Lions will kick off the NFL's Thanksgiving slate shortly against the Texans, the emerging rookie running back is unlikely to play Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Swift is officially listed as questionable after missing the previous week with a concussion.

His absence would again pave the way for Adrian Peterson to start and Kerryon Johnson to split carries, Rapoport added. It wasn't a winning formula against the Panthers, as Detroit was shut out in Week 11 while held to 40 rushing yards. The Lions had scored at least 20 points in every other game this season, with Swift pacing the backfield with 4.7 yards per carry, six touchdowns and 31 receptions.

Detroit (4-6) will need to find that production elsewhere in a must-win situation as it concerns the playoffs.

