Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 12

Nov 26, 2020
The breakout of D'Andre Swift looks to still be on hold.

While the Lions will kick off the NFL's Thanksgiving slate shortly against the Texans, the emerging rookie running back is unlikely to play Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Swift is officially listed as questionable after missing the previous week with a concussion.

His absence would again pave the way for Adrian Peterson to start and Kerryon Johnson to split carries, Rapoport added. It wasn't a winning formula against the Panthers, as Detroit was shut out in Week 11 while held to 40 rushing yards. The Lions had scored at least 20 points in every other game this season, with Swift pacing the backfield with 4.7 yards per carry, six touchdowns and 31 receptions.

Detroit (4-6) will need to find that production elsewhere in a must-win situation as it concerns the playoffs.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:

  • Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin﻿, listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys with an ankle injury, is expected to play, per Rapoport. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (groin) is also good to go as Washington did not elevate a kicker from its practice squad, Rapoport added.
  • Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters he's not "too worried about" the hand injury quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered in practice Wednesday. "He got banged up a little bit. He's a tough kid. He's going to do everything he can from a treatment standpoint. We'll see. ... He's better today. We'll see how it goes." NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that Tagovailoa jammed his left thumb during practice.

