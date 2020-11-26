Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald tests positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals will play a game without Larry Fitzgerald for the first time since the 2014 season when they face they Patriots this Sunday.

The future Hall of Fame wide receiver has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Fitzgerald is coming off one of his most productive games of this season when he posted eight receptions for 62 yards with a season-year 10 targets in the Cardinals 28-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.