Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) Jarvis Landry﻿ took it upon himself to change Cleveland's culture in 2018 when he made his memorable practice-through-injury speech during the Browns' season of Hard Knocks. More than two years later, he spoke with his actions in a game that carried special meaning. For the first time since 2007, the Browns will not finish a campaign with a losing record thanks to their eighth win of the season secured Sunday. Landry had a whole lot to do with it. Landry was exactly where ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ needed him to be all afternoon, catching eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's two-point victory. The veteran receiver was as dependable as ever, catching passes to extend drives, diving away from a defender to catch a well-placed ball from Mayfield for a score, and doing everything in between. His biggest play -- a 19-yard reception early in the fourth that lifted Cleveland (8-3) from deep in its own territory -- required Landry to catch a pass threaded between two defenders, and saw Landry get up and pound his own chest. Sunday was Landry's day, and after his best friend was forced out of action due to injury, it's his team to lead to the playoffs. Few, if any, pour as much heart and passion into this game as Landry. Time will tell if Cleveland will reach the postseason for the first time since 2002, but if they do, it will be with Landry leading the way.

2) Many of the postgame themes remain the same for the Browns: They're better with ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿, and they're best when handing the ball to ﻿Nick Chubb﻿. The running back put another one away for the Browns on Sunday, rushing 19 times for 144 yards and the go-ahead score at the start of the fourth, with 47 of his total yards coming in the final quarter. Chubb and ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ combined to break 200 rushing yards once again, and when combined with the efforts of Landry, Cleveland had enough to win a close one. It was a close one, though, because of the efforts of a usual scapegoat in Cleveland who turned that reputation on its head Sunday. Understandably seen as the Browns' greatest defensive liability, ﻿Andrew Sendejo﻿ made a few key plays to prevent long gains and touchdowns, and when it mattered most, to maintain Cleveland's slim lead even as it seemed the walls were crashing down around the Browns. His denial of ﻿Mike Glennon﻿'s pass attempt on what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion preserved the Browns' two-point lead, and Chubb combined with Mayfield to put the game away. The Browns aren't winning pretty, but they're winning thanks to the efforts of the less likely standouts, and that matters most as we hit December.

3) Considering the quarterbacking talent that's expected to be available in next spring's draft, Jaguars fans might not be outraged by the result, but Doug Marrone's decision-making was questionable at best when points were on the line Sunday. His call to go for two following a penalty on a successful PAT produced a peculiar play call from Jay Gruden, who decided to attempt a goal line fade from a yard out. It failed, predictably, and came back to bite the Jaguars (1-10) when they completed the unlikely, scoring late and needing a two-point try to tie. They didn't get that one, either, and Marrone compounded that call by kicking away to one of the league's best offenses when it comes to closing out close victories. Jacksonville didn't touch the ball again. Marrone could paint it as him believing in his defense, which has been stingy in recent weeks and was again on Sunday, but that isn't a good enough explanation. Then again, Jaguars fans probably won't want an explanation when Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields is in sight. Glennon deserves credit for giving them a chance, though, even if he didn't end up getting one more because of decisions that were out of his hands.