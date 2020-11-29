Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

1) The Titans (8-3) avenged their Week 10 defeat to the Colts (7-4) and now sit at first place in the AFC South. The rivals traded touchdowns in their first four possessions and set the table for a would-be thriller, but Tennessee pulled away in the second quarter thanks to an offense that could not be stopped. Tennessee scored 35 first-half points and had 449 yards of total offense (229 rushing, 220 passing). Of course, the Titans dominance was by virtue of running back Derrick Henry, who had 178 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Everything flowed through Henry's threat, whether it was A.J. Brown (four catches, 98 yards, TD) getting free downfield on play-action or quarterback Ryan Tannehill using the run-pass option for an untouched score. An early lead allowed the Titans to go on cruise control for much of this game, but their defense should also be credited with inspired play. The Titans defense was flying around the field all game looking to make a big hit and that threat seemed to make the Colts offense hesitant at times. The Colts were a one-trick pony by game's end (56 yards rushing) and Brown punctuated the win with a short kickoff return for the game's final score.
2) King Henry's prime years should not be overlooked. The Titans RB extended a streak of eight consecutive road games with 100-plus rushing yards, tying former Titan Chris Johnson for the second-longest streak since the 1970 merger. Hall of Famer Barry Sanders holds the record with 10 straight road games with 100-plus yards rushing. Henry also eclipsed 5,000 rushing yards for his career in this game and is in contention for a consecutive rushing title, which hasn't been accomplished since LaDainian Tomlinson did it in 2007. After Week 12, Henry leads the NFL in rushing with 1,257 yards -- his third consecutive season with 1,000-plus yards rushing.
3) Sans All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was ruled out due to a positive COVID-19 test earlier this week, the Colts defense was lost. The Colts were gashed up the middle and their talented linebacking corps was taxed midway through after having to tackle the 247-pound Henry. Second-year cornerback Rock Ya-Sin had a rough outing in particular and his penalties erased big plays in the red zone that could've stopped the early bleeding. Ya-Sin was benched by game's end. Offensively, creative play-calling in key situations allowed the Colts to keep up in the early going. Jacoby Brissett was used early and often in short-yardage situations, where he converted fourth-and-shorts as well as finding the end zone in the second quarter on an RPO. Without much of a run game, however, the Colts were easy to figure out and there were few shots taken downfield. Philip Rivers went 24-of-42 for 295 yards, two TDs and an INT on the day, but a dropped would-be pick-six by Breon Borders made his stat line digestible.
-- Michael Baca
1) In a wacky fourth quarter, as the Bills (7-3) turned the ball over on three straight possessions, it was Tre'Davious White's INT of Justin Herbert that stopped the bleeding, allowing Buffalo to regain its two-score lead. The Bills D, which has struggled for most of the season, held its own against Herbert Sunday, holding the rookie phenom in check much of the contest. Buffalo sacked the QB three times, and White baited Herbert into the pivotal interception. The Bills D held L.A. (3-7) to just three points on those three consecutive turnovers by Buffalo's offense in the fourth quarter. Sean McDermott's D even held the Chargers out of the end zone at the close for good measure. While the Bills defense has been carried for much of the season, if McDermott's unit solidifies down the stretch like it did Sunday, the Bills will be much more difficult come January.
2) Josh Allen's pass game was stymied most of the game by a good Chargers secondary, and Joey Bosa couldn't be blocked, sacking the QB three times. Instead, the Bills leaned on a productive ground game for the first time in weeks. Devin Singletary galloped for 82 yards on 11 carries (7.5 YPG) and Zack Moss went for 59 yards on nine totes (6.6 YPC). Allen added 32 yards and a score on nine carries. Fumbles by Singletary and Allen tainted the game, but the Bills finding the ability to run the ball consistently with their running backs would be big as the weather turns in Buffalo.
3) Austin Ekeler returned to generate 129 scrimmage yards. Bosa was the best player on the field. Yet, the discussion will be once again about the questionable Chargers game management by Anthony Lynn and Co. After making a special teams coaching change, the Chargers still missed an extra point. L.A. mismanaged the end of the first half. Even more mindboggling was a run at the goal line with no timeouts down two scores in the final minute, that led to L.A. not closing the gap and having an onside prayer at the end. The ridiculous goal line calls came after Herbert completed a 55-yard pass on fourth and 27. There was no payoff to that prayer, however. Lynn's squad has too much talent, particularly with a rookie QB playing so well, to have just three wins. For large stretches Sunday, L.A. outplayed Buffalo, won the turnover battle, and yet was down by double-digits for most of the game. Five penalties for 91 yards and a bevy of other self-inflicted wounds led to the latest disappointing defeat in Lynn's tenure.
-- Kevin Patra
1) Neither of these teams are strangers to close finishes, so it's fitting this one came down to the wire. In Week 9, Nick Folk's 51-yard game-winning FG was slightly overshadowed by a resurgent effort by the offense. Had it not been for the game-steadying -- and, in Folk's case, game-winning -- effort on special teams, it's possible that the Patriots (5-6) would've fallen short against the Cardinals. First, it was a 53-yard Donte Moncrief punt return late in the first quarter that helped set up a James White TD run to start the second. Next came an 82-yard Gunner Olszewski punt return that, despite being called back due to a questionable blindside block penalty, positioned the offense to get in FG range and Folk for a successful 22-yard chip shot. Then, with the game on the line, a 14-yard Cam Newton run, bolstered by an unnecessary roughness flag on Isaiah Simmons, set the stage for Folk's clutch 50-yard FG to inch New England past Arizona and keep its playoff hopes alive. The Pats played great complementary football throughout, but the special teams unit deserves a spotlight for its role in keeping this one close.
2) A TD and FG on consecutive drives to start the game gave the impression that Arizona (6-5) was ready to turn this one into yet another high-scoring affair. Except the Cards would not score again until midway through the fourth-quarter. It took a minute for Kyler Murray to get going, particularly on the ground where he was held to a shocking negative-two yards going into halftime. Whether it was the Pats' pressure or lingering discomfort stemming from his shoulder injury, Murray was relegated strictly to a pocket passer until early in the fourth when he scrambled for 15 yards, his best run of the day. He still managed a few "wow" plays with his arm, notably on a 17-yard completion to Dan Arnold off his backfoot for a first down, but was mostly neutralized, finishing 23-of-34 for 170 yards and having one of his passes batted in the air at the LOS for an INT. A missed scoring opportunity for the offense prior to half will have Arizona asking "what if?" for the next couple of days. Situated on the NE 3, Murray and Co. had three shots; a Christian Kirk drop, an eight-yard KeeSean Johnson near-TD catch that was reversed and a Kenyan Drake run stuff. From there, it seemed as though the momentum shifted, ultimately leading to the Cards losing late again.
3) What if I told you that a QB with a 13.0 passer rating at halftime would end up in the winner's circle? Well, that's what the Patriots managed to overcome to beat the Cardinals. The passing game again proved to be a struggle as Newton went 9-of-18 for 84 yards and two picks, the second of which could've cost them the game had the D not held Arizona to a 45-yard FG attempt that Zane Gonzalez missed with less than two minutes remaining. Both of New England's TDs came via the run game which tallied a total 111 yards between Newton, Damien Harris and White. Because this win truly embodied what it means to play well in all three phases, several key defensive contributors also garnered a well-deserved mention. It may have gotten chippy at times and led to a few penalties, but Stephon Gilmore held tight in coverage against DeAndre Hopkins (5/55); Adam Butler (sack, three QB hits, two tackles for a loss) and Ja'Whaun Bentley (game-high 13 tackles) were also among players who made timely plays.
-- Jelani Scott
1) Sunday, Minnesota spells redemption B-E-E-B-E. Vikings receiver Chad Beebe botched a punt return with 2:10 left, allowing Carolina to stretch it's three-point lead to six with 1:51 left. The fun was just beginning. Kirk Cousins immediately drove the Vikings down the field to the Carolina 10-yard-line. Beebe then caught a twisting TD to help give the Vikings the go-ahead score. Teddy Bridgewater, returning to Minnesota, wasn't done. The QB got the Panthers (4-8) into field goal range with six seconds left in the contest. Joey Slye, however, yanked the 54-yard game-winning attempt well wide left. The wild come-from-behind victory keeps the five-win Vikings (5-6) in the hunt for a potential playoff berth down the stretch. With Justin Jefferson looking every bit of a No. 1 WR sans Adam Thielen, Minnesota proved it can overcome its own mistakes and Dalvin Cook (18/61) being slowed. When all looked dead, the Vikings rose from the dead to keep their season alive.
2) The Vikings got down due to two fumbles to open the third quarter, both taken to the house by Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn. The hybrid linebacker/safety took back-to-back scrimmage plays for two TDs, flipping a 10-7 halftime deficit into a 21-10 Carolina lead in 10 seconds. The Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate became the first player to take two fumbles for TDs in a game since Fred "Dippy" Evans in 1948. Each week, Chinn seems to make huge plays. With the Carolina offense shuffling, he gave his team a two-score lead in the blink of an eye. Even though it ultimately came in a loss, the plays shouldn't be discounted in Chinn's DROY candidacy.
3) Bridgewater's return to Minnesota was a struggle for much of the first half. The Panthers QB, returning from injury, missed a boatload of easy throws, starting 2 of 9 passing for 21 yards and a red-zone interception. Of Bridgewater's 96-yard first half, 75.28 came after the catch on short passes, per Next Gen Stats. Teddy B came on stronger in the second half, dropping a few dimes, including a gorgeous toss down the sideline to Robby Anderson on a stutter-and-go to help re-establish an 11-point lead after the Vikings pulled within one score. Bridgewater, however, missed D.J. Moore once again wide open in the end zone on third-and-goal just after the two-minute warning. The miss not only kept the game within one score, but it also stopped the clock, giving Cousins plenty of time to engineer the game-winning drive. To make matters worse, Moore was injured on the play. Credit Bridgewater for willing the Panthers back into FG range for the potential win with a series of good throws. It was a roller coaster day for the former Vikings QB, who found his home on a gutsy Panthers squad, which might only have four wins, but is setting itself up nicely for the future.
-- Kevin Patra
1) Jarvis Landry took it upon himself to change Cleveland's culture in 2018 when he made his memorable practice-through-injury speech during the Browns' season of Hard Knocks. More than two years later, he spoke with his actions in a game that carried special meaning. For the first time since 2007, the Browns will not finish a campaign with a losing record thanks to their eighth win of the season secured Sunday. Landry had a whole lot to do with it. Landry was exactly where Baker Mayfield needed him to be all afternoon, catching eight passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's two-point victory. The veteran receiver was as dependable as ever, catching passes to extend drives, diving away from a defender to catch a well-placed ball from Mayfield for a score, and doing everything in between. His biggest play -- a 19-yard reception early in the fourth that lifted Cleveland (8-3) from deep in its own territory -- required Landry to catch a pass threaded between two defenders, and saw Landry get up and pound his own chest. Sunday was Landry's day, and after his best friend was forced out of action due to injury, it's his team to lead to the playoffs. Few, if any, pour as much heart and passion into this game as Landry. Time will tell if Cleveland will reach the postseason for the first time since 2002, but if they do, it will be with Landry leading the way.
2) Many of the postgame themes remain the same for the Browns: They're better with Wyatt Teller, and they're best when handing the ball to Nick Chubb. The running back put another one away for the Browns on Sunday, rushing 19 times for 144 yards and the go-ahead score at the start of the fourth, with 47 of his total yards coming in the final quarter. Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined to break 200 rushing yards once again, and when combined with the efforts of Landry, Cleveland had enough to win a close one. It was a close one, though, because of the efforts of a usual scapegoat in Cleveland who turned that reputation on its head Sunday. Understandably seen as the Browns' greatest defensive liability, Andrew Sendejo made a few key plays to prevent long gains and touchdowns, and when it mattered most, to maintain Cleveland's slim lead even as it seemed the walls were crashing down around the Browns. His denial of Mike Glennon's pass attempt on what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion preserved the Browns' two-point lead, and Chubb combined with Mayfield to put the game away. The Browns aren't winning pretty, but they're winning thanks to the efforts of the less likely standouts, and that matters most as we hit December.
3) Considering the quarterbacking talent that's expected to be available in next spring's draft, Jaguars fans might not be outraged by the result, but Doug Marrone's decision-making was questionable at best when points were on the line Sunday. His call to go for two following a penalty on a successful PAT produced a peculiar play call from Jay Gruden, who decided to attempt a goal line fade from a yard out. It failed, predictably, and came back to bite the Jaguars (1-10) when they completed the unlikely, scoring late and needing a two-point try to tie. They didn't get that one, either, and Marrone compounded that call by kicking away to one of the league's best offenses when it comes to closing out close victories. Jacksonville didn't touch the ball again. Marrone could paint it as him believing in his defense, which has been stingy in recent weeks and was again on Sunday, but that isn't a good enough explanation. Then again, Jaguars fans probably won't want an explanation when Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields is in sight. Glennon deserves credit for giving them a chance, though, even if he didn't end up getting one more because of decisions that were out of his hands.
-- Nick Shook
1) Derek Carr had a day. One he's technically never had and would just as soon like to forget. In the midst of perhaps his best season as a pro, Carr's fumbling issues resurfaced as he committed a career-high four turnovers. Nothing encapsulates how bad it got better than Nathan Peterman playing nearly the entire fourth quarter. It was probably unrealistic to think we'd get through 2020 without a Peterman appearance. The turnover-prone QB even managed to avoid throwing an interception. (Granted, Peterman attempted just five passes, but he's averaged one every 11 throws. Maybe next time.) Carr was mercifully pulled after a pick-six and three lost fumbles, which matched his season total of INTs before Sunday. He hadn't played like this all year and the Raiders simply can't afford for him to do so moving forward.
2) Raheem Morris is ready to be a head coach again. Whether that happens with Atlanta remains to be seen, but its latest performance gives Arthur Blank, who's also looking for a new general manager, even more to consider. The Falcons have looked like a completely different team since Morris took over -- or, they've been who we thought they'd be. The offense is explosive, but not one-dimensional, the defense is opportunistic and stingy against the pass. They exhibited all of that while routing the Raiders for their fourth win in six tries under Morris. Blank intimated his interim coach might have been too young when he was hired to run the Buccaneers at 32, his tenure ending after just three seasons and a 17-31 mark. Morris, now 44, has clearly learned some things along the way and has a team that began the season 0-5 not just competitive but beating potential playoff teams. Atlanta (4-7) is a long shot to be one this year, but Morris' chances of being an NFL head coach in 2021 should be better.
3) The truth is no one in the Raiders organization will want to remember what just transpired in Atlanta. The 37-point blowout is the most lopsided loss in the Jon Gruden II era, yet eerily similar to what happened in Week 12 last year. His 2019 squad also started out 6-4 when it traveled east and was shockingly silenced by an unremarkable Jets team, 34-3. The Raiders closed out the season 1-5 to miss the playoffs. A home date with the even more hapless Jets next week shouldn't dredge up any bad memories. But what's been happening in Vegas, where the Raiders are 2-3 this year, can't stay in Vegas either. They've been beaten up in the trenches on both sides of the ball the past two weeks and they don't have the weapons at the skill positions to overcome that. But they reside just outside the playoff bubble at 6-5 with games against the Chargers and Broncos also remaining. The postseason is still within reach.
-- Adam Maya
1) The handling of their late-game circumstances was an indictment, but the Giants defense ending the game with a strip-sack turnover was a befitting end for a unit that played great. The Giants found themselves in a sticky situation after a prevent defense allowed the Bengals' only offensive touchdown of the day and New York's Colt McCoy-led offense couldn't muster a first down to run out the clock on the subsequent drive. With 50 seconds left to play, the Bengals had the ball at midfield after Alex Erickson's timely 29-yard punt return and a field goal was all they needed down two points. On the first play of the drive, Jabaal Sheard strip-sacked Brandon Allen and Leonard Williams jumped on the loose ball to seal the win. In a game where their offensive woes were aided by a hamstring injury to QB Daniel Jones (exited the game in the third quarter) the GIants defense was reliable against a reeling Bengals team.
2) The Bengals (2-8-1) showed plenty of fight in their first game without Joe Burrow and it took several key plays with an offense that struggled mightily. Cincinnati quickly responded to the Giants' opening-drive score with a 103-yard kickoff return by Brandon Wilson, the defense then recovered an Evan Engram fumble which put them at midfield and resulted in a field goal for a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. Coach Zac Taylor rolled the dice with a successful fake punt at their own 27-yard line in the third to bide time, and Erickson's brilliant punt return somehow had this game in their sights. The Bengals offense mustered just 155 total yards on the day, and a good chunk of that was given by the Giants' prevent defense late in the fourth quarter. Allen finished 17-of-29 for 136 yards (one TD, one INT).
3) The Giants (4-7) are streaking with the NFC East well within reach. Fresh off their bye week, New York won its third game in a row -- something it hasn't done since the 2016 season. It was also the Giants' first win outside of the NFC East this season, which is a stat that may fall in their favor as they position themselves for a division title. The Giants' schedule is daunting going forward, however, with a trip to Seattle next week and just one divisional game left vs. Dallas in Week 17. Coupled with the unknown status of Jones' hamstring injury, the Giants' road to a division title will be as rough as it would be well-earned.
-- Michael Baca
1) After coming on in relief of Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter and falling just short of a comeback victory a week ago, Ryan Fitzpatrick ensured his first start since Week 6 was a successful one. Starting in place of the injured rookie against the Jets, Fitzpatrick dinked and dimed his way to 257 yards (24-of-39) and two touchdowns. DeVante Parker added to his team-leading receiving yards total with an eight-catch, 119-yard effort while tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe combined for five catches on eight targets for 54 yards. Gesicki hauled in the first TD pass early in the second, which came at the end of a streak of seven straight Fitzpatrick completions. Against stiffer competition, Miami's four fumbles (two lost) could've proved lethal, but the D did a solid job of preventing New York (0-11) from capitalizing. Nevertheless, the veteran gunslinger, who did take four sacks, kept on rolling and was able to conjure up just enough FitzMagic to improve Miami's standing in tight AFC East race.
2) Playing in his first game since Week 8, Sam Darnold finally received the opportunity to do something he hadn't all season: Share the field with Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. Would it end up making a difference? Well, no. But, as Adam Gase so eloquently put it last week, Week 12 gave the Jets a chance to see what maybe could've been had Darnold played with his full WR corps all season. Unfortunately, the results still looked largely the same. Darnold did manage to pepper his wideouts with a couple of nice throws throughout the contest, but, at the end of the day, his poor decision-making again reared its head and Miami's pressure only worsened things. The Jets' first-quarter field goal, which gave them their fifth-straight opening drive score, ended up being their only points. Darnold completed 16 of his 27 pass attempts for 197 yards and took three sacks. Two of those attempts were picked off in headache-inducing fashion. The end of the season can't come soon enough.
3) With a win, the Dolphins (7-4) remain entrenched in second place in their division and sit on the edge of AFC playoff picture. Avoiding dropping what could've been a trap game better positions Miami to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Colts and Raiders, who were right on the Dolphins' heels, lost big in Week 12 and dropped to 7-5 and 6-6, respectively. Buffalo strengthened its hold over the AFC East with a win over the Chargers, but Miami could very well sneak in as a wild card if it can finish the year strong. A Week 13 game against the Bengals give the Dolphins a good chance at adding to the win column, but matchups against the Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders and Bills threaten to turn their postseason dreams into an out-of-reach nightmare. We'll see how the Dolphins respond next week, especially when Tagovailoa returns to the lineup.
-- Jelani Scott