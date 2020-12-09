Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

The Steelers are getting their bell cow back.
After missing the past two games, James Conner was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Pittsburgh's former Pro Bowler has been sidelined since testing positive for the novel coronavirus in late November. That result combined with the postponement of Ravens-Steelers from their initial Thanksgiving date kept him out an extra game. The Steelers struggled to run the ball in his absence, tallying a total of 89 yards the past two weeks.
Conner, who's been good for 4.4 yards a pop and 64.5 yards per game, could be called upon a lot in Week 14 against a Bills defense giving up 4.7 yards per carry.
Pittsburgh also announced it has signed defensive end Cassius Marsh from the Colts' practice squad, and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, who's on injured reserve with a back injury, will return to practice.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Wednesday:
- Washington running back Antonio Gibson was diagnosed with turf toe and his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers is in doubt, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Backup tight end Temarrick Hemingway suffered a dislocated wrist this past week against the Steelers and he will miss the rest of the season, per Rapoport. Washington placed him on injured reserve. The Football Team also signed tight end Marcus Baugh and running back Mike Warren to the practice squad.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was held out of practice due to an illness. Hill's absence is not COVID-19 related, per the Chiefs.
- The Chicago Bears restored linebacker Devante Bond to their practice squad.
- Jets coach Adam Gase said rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims is currently away from the team as he deals with a personal issue that could affect his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. New York designated cornerback Blessuan Austin and tight end Trevon Wesco to return to practice.
- The Indianapolis Colts placed offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark on injured reserve.
- The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive lineman Jordan Phillips to return from IR.
- The Detroit Lions signed tight end Jerell Adams to the practice squad.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Jaydon Mickens to their practice squad
- The Cincinnati Bengals placed offensive tackle Jonah Williams (knee) on IR and activated cornerback Darius Phillips from it. Coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Williams will not need surgery.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed cornerback Chris Williamson to their practice squad