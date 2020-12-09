Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

The Steelers are getting their bell cow back.

After missing the past two games, James Conner was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Pittsburgh's former Pro Bowler has been sidelined since testing positive for the novel coronavirus in late November. That result combined with the postponement of Ravens-Steelers from their initial Thanksgiving date kept him out an extra game. The Steelers struggled to run the ball in his absence, tallying a total of 89 yards the past two weeks.

Conner, who's been good for 4.4 yards a pop and 64.5 yards per game, could be called upon a lot in Week 14 against a Bills defense giving up 4.7 yards per carry.

Pittsburgh also announced it has signed defensive end Cassius Marsh from the Colts' practice squad, and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert﻿, who's on injured reserve with a back injury, will return to practice.