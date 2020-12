Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

The Steelers are getting their bell cow back.

After missing the past two games, James Conner was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Pittsburgh's former Pro Bowler has been sidelined since testing positive for the novel coronavirus in late November. That result combined with the postponement of Ravens-Steelers from their initial Thanksgiving date kept him out an extra game. The Steelers struggled to run the ball in his absence, tallying a total of 89 yards the past two weeks.

Conner, who's been good for 4.4 yards a pop and 64.5 yards per game, could be called upon a lot in Week 14 against a Bills defense giving up 4.7 yards per carry.

Pittsburgh also announced it has signed defensive end Cassius Marsh from the Colts' practice squad, and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert, who's on injured reserve with a back injury, will return to practice.