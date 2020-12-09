Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey now dealing with thigh injury 

Christian McCaffrey is dealing with a new injury.

The Carolina Panthers running back was limited in Wednesday's practice with a shoulder and thigh injury.

Coach Matt Rhule said CMC tweaked the thigh working out on his own during the team's bye. The coach said it "tightened up" today, per Bill Voth of the team's official website.

McCaffrey was on a path to return from a shoulder injury after missing the past three games.

The thigh injury now makes it uncertain whether the running back will be on the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

It's been one injury after another for CMC this season.

The All-Pro RB suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 that kept him out six games. In his return versus Kansas City in Week 9, McCaffrey injured his shoulder late in the game.

The Panthers hoped to get their star runner back on the field to close the season on an upward swing for Rhule's young team.

Instead, another injury popped up.