Three Panthers activated from reserve/COVID-19 list Friday

The Carolina Panthers are getting some of their COVID-19-affected players back before the weekend.

The trio were part of a group of eight players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday as a result of three positive tests and five close contacts. Samuel was one of the close contacts linked to teammate D.J. Moore, who remains on the list, along with defensive tackle Zach Kerr.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Wednesday the league linked the Panthers' COVID-19 spread to "some gathering of players outside the team facility."