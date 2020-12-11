Three Panthers activated from reserve/COVID-19 list Friday

The Carolina Panthers are getting some of their COVID-19-affected players back before the weekend.

The trio were part of a group of eight players added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday as a result of three positive tests and five close contacts. Samuel was one of the close contacts linked to teammate D.J. Moore, who remains on the list, along with defensive tackle ﻿Zach Kerr﻿.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said Wednesday the league linked the Panthers' COVID-19 spread to "some gathering of players outside the team facility."