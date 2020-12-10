Panthers HC Matt Rhule: 'Do not expect' Christian McCaffrey (thigh) to play vs. Broncos

Christian McCaffrey went from on path to a return to looking like he'll miss another game.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters he doesn't expect CMC to play Sunday against Denver due to a thigh injury.

"I do not expect him to play, but I'll continue to monitor it," Rhule said, via Bill Voth of the team's official website.

McCaffrey had been on route to return from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss two games. Then, the running back tweaked the thigh injury suffered last week while training on his own during the team's bye.

McCaffrey missed practice again Thursday due to the thigh and shoulder injuries.

The thigh issue is the latest injury to plague CMC this season. First, an ankle injury wiped out six games early this season. In his one game back, the RB suffered a shoulder injury, missing three more tilts. Then, just as he was about to get back on the field, the thigh issue rears its head.

The football gods appear to be telling CMC: It's not your year.