Around the NFL

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: 'Do not expect' Christian McCaffrey (thigh) to play vs. Broncos

Published: Dec 10, 2020 at 03:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Christian McCaffrey went from on path to a return to looking like he'll miss another game.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters he doesn't expect CMC to play Sunday against Denver due to a thigh injury.

"I do not expect him to play, but I'll continue to monitor it," Rhule said, via Bill Voth of the team's official website.

McCaffrey had been on route to return from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss two games. Then, the running back tweaked the thigh injury suffered last week while training on his own during the team's bye.

McCaffrey missed practice again Thursday due to the thigh and shoulder injuries.

The thigh issue is the latest injury to plague CMC this season. First, an ankle injury wiped out six games early this season. In his one game back, the RB suffered a shoulder injury, missing three more tilts. Then, just as he was about to get back on the field, the thigh issue rears its head.

The football gods appear to be telling CMC: It's not your year.

While Rhule didn't rule out McCaffrey from facing his hometown Broncos team Sunday, two DNPs this week and a new injury don't portend to a return for the All-Pro player.

Related Content

news

Bills sign general manager Brandon Beane to extension through 2025

The Bills announced they have signed general manager Brandon Beane to a multi-year extension. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Beane's new deal will keep him in Buffalo through 2025.
news

Larry Fitzgerald focused on 'staying alive', not football future, during bout with COVID-19

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald detailed his recent COVID-19 case on Thursday and what he focused on during his fight with the novel coronavirus.
news

Ravens place Dez Bryant on COVID-19 list; Harbaugh says WR still in team's plans

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Dez Bryant remains in their plans after he was pulled from Monday's game against the Cowboys following a positive COVID-19 test.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Giants QB Daniel Jones returned to practice as a limited participant. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Bears temporarily pause in-person football activities after positive COVID-19 test

The Chicago Bears had to adjust their Thursday schedule following a positive COVID-19 test. The team announced a positive test, which temporarily caused the closure of Hallas Hall.
news

Mitchell Trubisky on draft-day link with Deshaun Watson: 'I don't control that narrative'

﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ knows the score. Ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, the Bears QB understands comparisons will be made between his struggles and the star turn of draft classmate ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. 
news

2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees unveiled

The NFL announced Thursday morning its 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which will be announced at NFL Honors the week prior to Super Bowl LV.
news

Kyler Murray: Cardinals' struggling offense 'not far off' from getting back on track

Kyler Murray has consistently said his Week 11 shoulder injury has had nothing to do with his nosedive in production. Whatever the reason, the Cardinals' QB hasn't produced like earlier in the season.

news

Cowboys 'not nervous to sign Dak' Prescott to big contract amid Eagles' issues with Carson Wentz

The two cellar-dwellers in the NFC East sit with questions at quarterback. But Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said the Eagles' problems won't play into any future decisions with Dak Prescott.
news

Saints' Malcolm Jenkins ready for 'very nostalgic' return to Philadelphia

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins opens up about what he expects to be an emotional Sunday when playing the Philadelphia Eagles. 
news

Cam Newton (questionable; abdomen) is fine and will start vs. Rams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton -- listed as questionable with an abdomen injury -- is fine and set to play Thursday night vs. the Rams, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL